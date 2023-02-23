The Flavor Files
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Recipe Index
Nik Sharma Cooks
My Cookbooks
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
How to Save A Salad
The Science of Salad Storage
Nik Sharma
Feb 23
21
18
Share this post
How to Save A Salad
niksharma.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
The History Behind Chocolate and Valentine's Day
A Recipe for Molten Lava Chocolate Cakes + The Valentine's Day Menu Collection
Nik Sharma
Feb 13
13
7
Share this post
The History Behind Chocolate and Valentine's Day
niksharma.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
My Super Bowl Menu Collection
The Weekly Menu Edit
Nik Sharma
Feb 11
13
4
Share this post
My Super Bowl Menu Collection
niksharma.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
My Time in Sydney
Part II: My Australia Trip - Sydney
Nik Sharma
Feb 9
19
7
Share this post
My Time in Sydney
niksharma.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
January 2023
Hello From Melbourne
Part I : My Australia Trip - Melbourne
Nik Sharma
Jan 29
25
Share this post
Hello From Melbourne
niksharma.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
It's Soup Season
The Soup Edition
Nik Sharma
Jan 18
29
4
Share this post
It's Soup Season
niksharma.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
How to Make Ribs without a Smoker and Experience The Joy of Kathi Rolls
Watch now (7 min) | Let's make 2023 a spicy year!
Nik Sharma
Jan 10
16
Share this post
How to Make Ribs without a Smoker and Experience The Joy of Kathi Rolls
niksharma.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
December 2022
Farewell 2022, Hello 2023!
The year in review and your favorite recipes.
Nik Sharma
Dec 29, 2022
28
8
Share this post
Farewell 2022, Hello 2023!
niksharma.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
The Holiday Edit
Happy Holidays
Nik Sharma
Dec 20, 2022
12
2
Share this post
The Holiday Edit
niksharma.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
My Favorite Cookbooks of 2022
Hi Friends, Before we jump into my favorite cookbooks of 2022, I want to share some exciting news with you—Mark your calendars for December 19th, 2022…
Nik Sharma
Dec 15, 2022
21
2
Share this post
My Favorite Cookbooks of 2022
niksharma.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
The Holiday Cookie Guide
Cookie Recipes and How I Store and Pack My Cookies
Nik Sharma
Dec 6, 2022
25
4
Share this post
The Holiday Cookie Guide
niksharma.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
November 2022
The Flavor Files Holiday Gift Guide🎄
Gifts to Spoil Your Favorite Cooks (and yourselves)
Nik Sharma
Nov 29, 2022
20
Share this post
The Flavor Files Holiday Gift Guide🎄
niksharma.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
© 2023 Nik Sharma
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts