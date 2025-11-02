We’re down to the second-to-last episode of Flavor Forward with Nik Sharma, and this one packs more than just heat. I’m making Chicken 65, the South Indian fried chicken that’s crispy, fiery, and bright with lemon—the kind of dish that wakes up every sense. It’s marinated in spiced yogurt, fried to a perfect crunch, and tossed in a glossy chile-lemon glaze that hits all the right notes: tangy, savory, and addictive. But that’s not all. There’s a special guest in this episode who completely threw me for a surprise at the end—you’ll have to watch to find out who. Catch it now on America’s Test Kitchen’s YouTube channel and let me know what you think!

What I’m Reading: What to Eat Now by Marion Nestle

I’ve been reading Marion Nestle’s updated edition of What to Eat Now (Amazon/Bookshop), and it offers a smart and refreshing look at how we navigate food today. Marion has a gift for cutting through the noise of food trends and marketing hype with warmth, wit, and science. It’s a big book, one to spend time with and read slowly, page by page, because every section makes you think a little differently about how food really works in our lives. It is a masterclass in cutting through food industry noise with clarity, humor, and science. Marion unpacks the language of labels, marketing claims, and supermarket psychology to help us make better choices for both our bodies and the food system. I was lucky to read an advance copy and write a few words of praise for it, and I think you’ll enjoy it too.

Recipe

Roasted Squash and Shallots with Pineapple and Honey-Lime Dressing

My Roasted Squash and Shallots with Pineapple and Honey-Lime Dressing, walks the perfect line between sweet and savory. Butternut squash and shallots roast until caramelized and nutty, while pineapple adds juicy bursts of acidity. A honey-lime dressing ties everything together, its balance built on chemistry: sugars caramelize for depth, acids from lime and pineapple keep things bright, and a touch of fish sauce adds subtle umami.

Once roasted, the vegetables are layered with pineapple rings and topped with Thai basil, mint, cilantro, scallions, and sliced Thai chiles for heat. It’s colorful, fragrant, and bold—an easy side that feels special enough for a dinner party or holiday table. (Pro tip: skip the Italian basil; Thai basil’s spicy, anise-like flavor is what makes this dish sing.) 👉 Get the full recipe on America’s Test Kitchen