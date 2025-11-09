Hello Friends,

This week feels like one big finale.

I just wrapped up the final edits for my new cookbook! After hours spent squinting at the galleys, scrolling, tweaking, and finessing every last word and photo, my eyes deserve their own vacation (or at least an eye exam). The cover will be locked in soon—and I can’t wait to share it with you.

It’s also the final episode of FLAVOR FORWARD, and fittingly, it ends on a sweet note: a cool, tropical granita made with coconut, lime, and lychee. It’s light, bright, and the perfect way to end a heavy meal—or to cleanse the palate between bites. As the series comes to a close, I’ve been reflecting on how close I once came to giving up on the idea of hosting a show that combines my two great passions: flavor and science. I’m so glad I didn’t. If you’ve been following along, thank you—and if not, this is a great time to jump in and show the finale some love. You’ve been with me through every high and low, cheering me on and reminding me why I do what I do. I couldn’t have done any of this without you—thank you for lifting me up always.

One Last Burst of Flavor If you missed an episode of Flavor Forward, now’s the time to catch up. From broiled tandoori salmon and lemony couscous to this week’s tropical creamy coconut lime lychee granita, each episode dives into the science of flavor in a whole new way.

Watch all the episodes on America's Test Kitchen's YouTube channel

Next weekend, I’ll be cooking at the Palm Springs Food and Wine Festival—my first visit to the desert! If you’re local or have been before, I’d love your recommendations (food, vintage finds, or anything in between).

More soon,

Nik

