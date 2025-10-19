Treasure Hunting at the Rose Bowl Flea Market

A trip to the Rose Bowl Flea Market in Pasadena feels a bit like rolling dice at an antique casino. You never know if you’ll come home empty-handed or juggling treasures. Held every second Sunday of the month, this legendary market is an event in itself with more than 200 vendors selling everything from vintage furniture and old cookbooks to potted plants, ceramics, clothes, and art. It is a dream for anyone with an eye for stories told through objects, whether collectors, stylists, designers, or just curious wanderers like me.

Our first visit years ago was a total bust. I had gone looking for a mirror like the one my parents have back home, an oval brass frame covered in delicate floral engravings. I found plenty of gold-painted wooden mirrors, ornate and beautiful, but not what my heart wanted. I left empty-handed and a little deflated.

Fast forward to this year. We had just finished remodeling our backyard, and I was on the hunt for a dining table, something big and full of character, and a smaller one just for us when we weren’t entertaining. On a whim, we decided to tempt fate again and head to the Rose Bowl. And wouldn’t you know it, luck was waiting. Not only did we find outdoor furniture (made by Zation Wood Works), but we also found the mirror I had been searching for all these years. Heavy brass, beautifully aged, etched with intricate patterns that catch the light just right.

The outdoor tables and benches came with their own story, too. They are made from reclaimed wood floors salvaged from old Los Angeles homes. I love that. When I look at them, I imagine they have lived many lives before ours, seen things, heard whispers, maybe even held secrets. Perhaps those floorboards once felt the boots of a pirate or covered treasure tucked below.

Now they sit in our backyard, watching the sun move across the day. And I like to think that in their long journey through time, they somehow found their way home.

Lemon Couscous Chicken with a Burst of Freshness

If you’re craving something cozy but full of brightness, this week’s recipe is it. Inspired by my love for citrus and easy one-pan meals, Lemony Chicken with Chickpeas, Artichokes, and Pearl Couscous brings sunshine straight to the dinner table. The chicken thighs soak in a lemon-spiked marinade with smoked paprika, turmeric, and oregano before crisping up and finishing atop toasted couscous, tender artichokes, and creamy chickpeas. A drizzle of lemon dressing and a handful of arugula pull it all together into something that tastes like you spent all day cooking, even though it comes together surprisingly fast. Learn how to make it on the latest episode of Flavor Forward.

Best Fall Cookbooks of 2025: New Must-Read Releases for Every Kitchen

Every fall brings a wave of new cookbooks, and this year’s lineup feels especially thoughtful. From Helen Goh’s tender reflections on baking to Hetty McKinnon’s gatherings built around food and music, these books celebrate the ways cooking connects us. I’ve rounded up my favorite fall cookbooks of 2025, each one full of stories, flavor, and heart.

