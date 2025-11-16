Hello from Palm Springs!

I kicked things off with dinner at Workshop Kitchen & Bar, where the non-alcoholic drinks were so good I briefly forgot they were non-alcoholic. And because my ongoing quest for the world’s best potato pizza never takes a day off, I ordered their wood-fired sourdough topped with potato confit, braised leeks, truffled crème fraîche, and an unapologetic amount of cheese. It was creamy, indulgent, and genuinely made me consider starting a potato-pizza appreciation society.

The Palm Springs Food and Wine Festival has been a delight, even with the dramatic atmospheric storm currently soaking Southern California. Rain is a rare guest here, and when it shows up, the whole desert goes full glamour-shot mode — the mountains turn moody and cinematic, like nature is doing its own editorial spread.

So in the spirit of that bold, dramatic energy, I’m flipping the script this week. Instead of easing into Thanksgiving with savory dishes, we’re starting with dessert. Because honestly, when the sweets are this good, why pretend we don’t all want them first?

Hop in — it’s going to be a fun ride.

Cranberries and Cream Parfaits

If you’re not in the mood for pie this year or you’re looking for something different and more refreshing to end a rich celebration, these Cranberry and Cream Parfaits are for you. It’s the dessert I made for our Friendsgiving episode at America’s Test Kitchen, and it has quickly become one of my favorite Thanksgiving finales. Parfaits are easy to prepare ahead and assemble beautifully in individual glasses, which makes them perfect for entertaining. In this version, tart cranberries meet the gentle warmth of cinnamon and star anise, layered with a silky pastry cream for balance. The result is bright, festive, and light, everything you want after a hearty meal. You can watch how I made it and grab the recipe in the Friendsgiving episode.

Thanksgiving desserts are where I like to loosen things up a little — to keep the comfort but add surprise and brightness. This year’s collection leans into that balance. You’ll find desserts that cut through the richness of the meal, like cranberry-forward sweets and chilled puddings, alongside cozier bakes built on pumpkin, sweet potato, warm spices, and caramelized edges. A few are playful twists on tradition, while others borrow inspiration from my travels or the flavors I grew up with; together, they make a lineup that feels both familiar and new. These are the recipes I keep coming back to because they work for almost every table: small gatherings, big Friendsgivings, potlucks, or for that weekend when you want something festive. Since dessert is the theme this week, I’ve pulled together a curated list of the treats I think deserve a moment on your Thanksgiving menu this year.

Thanksgiving Sweets Collection

🎁 A Special Thank-You for Flavor Forward Viewers

I hope you are enjoying my recent show on America’s Test Kitchen (ATK), Flavor Forward. As an extra bonus for my newsletter subscribers, I’ve secured an exclusive discount on ATK subscriptions for the holidays. Through the end of November, in addition to a one-month free trial, you can get 37% off the first year of a membership. Just click HERE.