Hello,

I just spent a few days in Boston on my most recent trip to ATK, where I learned the most incredible news: Flavor Forward has been renewed for a second season! I truly could not contain my joy when they told me. Hosting my own cooking show has already been such a gift, and I have made peace with whatever the future holds. But to hear it has been greenlit for another season feels like one of the best holiday surprises I could have imagined. I am so profoundly grateful to every one of you who watched, shared, liked, and left comments. I am heading into 2026 with a huge smile on my face. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

This week, I am also sharing my holiday gift guides, filled with cookbooks, food and culture books, and thoughtful ideas for home cooks. There are so many fun picks in here, whether you are shopping for someone else or treating yourself. I hope you find something that makes you just as happy to give as it is to receive.

And since it is officially Christmas baking season, I also have a brand-new cookie addition to my holiday lineup for this year, something warm, spiced, and perfect for sharing. I cannot wait for you to bake it.

xx

Nik

The Holiday Gift Guide

Chai Masala Brown Sugar Cookies

I’m always chasing a holiday cookie that hits all the right notes at once: warm, comforting spice, deep caramel sweetness, a fabulous chewy texture, and a recipe that doesn’t ask too much of me when the season already feels full. These masala chai brown sugar cookies check every one of those boxes. They’re quick to mix, easy to bake, and somehow still feel special enough for a cookie tin or a last-minute get-together.

What I love most is how they bake up with those beautiful crackled tops and a soft, chewy center. The chai masala brings warmth without overpowering, making each bite feel cozy rather than cloying.