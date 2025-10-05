Thank you so much for tuning in to the very first episode of my new show, Flavor Forward! It has been such a joy to share it with you, and the response has been incredible, all thanks to you. I am truly grateful.

In the newest episode of Flavor Forward, I take a humble can of white beans and riff on romesco, using one of my favorite pantry staples: jarred crushed Calabrian chiles. I first discovered these fiery little gems at a pizzeria years ago, and they have quickly become a permanent fixture in my kitchen. I keep two jars in constant rotation. They bring just the right amount of heat, around 25,000 to 40,000 Scoville units, along with a smoky and fruity depth. I have spooned them over eggs, tucked them into grilled cheese sandwiches, and, as in this week’s episode, used them to build dinner-worthy flavors in a romesco bean stew.

Calabrian chiles are often referred to as the “red gold” of Southern Italy. They are so beloved that there is an annual peperoncino festival in Diamante and even a museum dedicated entirely to them. Brought to Europe from the Americas in the 16th century, they quickly became an integral part of Calabria’s identity and cuisine. Their heat is considered medium, but what sets them apart is the complexity of flavor. Warm, fruity, and smoky, they lend depth without overwhelming the dish.

A spoonful of Calabrian chile paste can transform pasta, pizza, seafood, sauces, and more. Locals often say that food is not truly Calabrian without peperoncini, and many even carry them in their pockets to ensure they never face a bland meal. More than an ingredient, they are a symbol of joy and identity. You see them painted on walls, hanging from balconies, and sold in markets as charms of good luck.

Back at home, I am preparing for a family visit from Auckland. My cousin and I can be a bit of a whirlwind together, and I am sure we will keep everyone on their toes in the best possible way.

WHAT TO COOK IN OCTOBER: COZY RECIPES FOR FALL

October always feels like the month when the kitchen asks us back in, not with urgency but with comfort (and a little spooky Halloween fun). I find myself craving the scents that fill the house and linger long after the pans are washed: cardamom and cinnamon wrapped into a Masala Chai Pumpkin Cake, the sweet scorch of caramel over a Caramelized Nut Semolina Kefir Cake, and the vinegar tang that cuts through a Goan Coconut Curry. There are dishes that warm—like Chickpeas Stewed with Spinach, or Butter Chicken rich with spice and cream, and those that brighten, such as a Preserved Lemon Pasta that tastes of sunlight even on the grayest day. And because we can never have too many sweets, there are Cookies for Halloween, a Date and Tamarind Loaf, and a Lemon Poppy Seed Ice Cream that surprises me each time with its brightness in the middle of fall. These are the flavors I am cooking and eating this October, and I hope you will bring them to your table too.

