Hello from Washington, D.C.! It’s been eight years since I was last here, and it feels good to be back, even if just for a quick stop before I head to Virginia to spend the holiday with Michael’s family. I’ve been catching up with friends, soaking in the city, and squeezing in a bit of downtime — which for me means getting lost in a good book.

Right now, I’m reading Strange Pictures by Uketsu. It’s a wonderfully bizarre and clever form of horror. Every story hides clues inside the illustrations, so you find yourself flipping back and forth trying to solve a mystery while also getting spooked. It’s basically a puzzle book disguised as a ghost story, and I’m having a lot of fun with it.

This week

It’s time for my Big Annual Thanksgiving Menu .

For my paid subscribers this holiday, I have a new side dish: the classic candied sweet potatoes, reinterpreted my way with the warm, comforting scent of chai spices and earthy jaggery, so the sweetness doesn’t mask the natural sweetness of the roasted sweet potatoes.

The 2025 Thanksgiving Menu

Thanksgiving is one of those days where food does more than feed us — it brings everyone a little closer. It’s the laughter in the kitchen, the rush to grab the last roll, the stories we only remember when we’re all finally sitting down together. As I get ready for my own celebration this year, I wanted to share the dishes that make me excited to cook for the people I love.

So I’ve gathered three curated collections to help you build a table that feels special — whether you’re hosting a crowd or cooking for just a few. Think golden, juicy mains… sides packed with color and crunch… and desserts that feel like a warm hug at the end of the night.

🍽️ Thanksgiving Main Dishes

🥕 Thanksgiving Side Dishes

🍰 Thanksgiving Dessert Ideas



I’d love for you to dive in, pick a few favorites, and make them your own. If you end up cooking something from these lists, please send me a photo or tag me. Nothing makes me happier than seeing my recipes become part of your holiday memories.

Here’s to warmth, good food, and a table full of small moments that matter.

I’m giving myself a tiny break next weekend to enjoy the holiday, so there won’t be a newsletter next Sunday — but I’ll be back the following week with more delicious things.

Chai-Spiced Jaggery Candied Sweet Potatoes

Recipe