I'm in A New Food Documentary Series/The Road to Cooking!

With Thanksgiving around the corner, this is a busy week for newsletters. I’ve got two newsletters for you this week focused on holiday cooking, but before we jump into that, I want to share some exciting news.

This week, I’m thrilled to share my episode in the new food documentary series, The Road to Cooking with Chef Steps and Breville, hosted by Grant Lee Crilly. We travel through my favorite spots in Los Angeles, including India Sweets and Spices, where I get most of my Indian groceries and cooking tools. We stopped by Zhengyalov Hatz to eat their delicious and elegant Armenian herb-stuffed bread.

As someone who came to America for a better future and a life where I could live how I wanted to without being bogged down by the burden of class and traditions. I’ve worked as a molecular biologist and studied public health policy, but never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I’d leave it all behind to work as a chef, later write recipes and cookbooks, and photograph food. Working in the food space is a privilege I don’t take lightly, and I’m truly eternally grateful to have been on this wild ride with me. There are ups and downs, challenges to overcome, and minds to change. I know I’m only getting started and looking forward to the future!

Let me know what your favorite part of the episode is, and as always, I love seeing you cook my food and share it with your family and friends.

xx

Nik