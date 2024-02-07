Hello!

It’s been raining solidly for the past three days here in L.A. We’ve been fortunate with one minor ceiling leak, but I can see the soil in the backyard saturated with water. Last year was rough; a wall between the neighbor’s home and ours collapsed, but thankfully, it was replaced last summer. The pets have, for the most part, been lazy and hibernating, Paddington being the most grateful.

It’s tricky when two food holidays come so close together, so I had to split this newsletter into two. This week, I’ve got recommendations for the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day, which are a few days apart. I’ll be honest: I don’t watch sports and have no idea who plays this weekend, but I know what to feed you. This year, I’ve got tater tots (yes, store-bought) and lots of small bites on the menu, starting with the newest addition to the menu - my Tater Tot Tikki Chaat.

It would significantly impact the environment if plants could pull nitrogen from the air and meet their fertilization needs. (The New Yorker)

I think these chilli borosilicate glass spoons from Ichendorf are the cutest and the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for a food lover.

How do you feel about flat croissants? They’re all the rage right now, but I feel it’s a waste of the skills that are honed over the years and the work that goes into making this laminated pastry. Loading...

Have a great week, and may your favorite team win (whoever it is),

Nik

