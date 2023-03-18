Hello Friends,

I’m trying to curb a habit. Every time I walk into my grocery store, I pick up plants. This week it’s pink jasmine and a miniature rose bush. As I write this, I realize every flowering plant in my office is pink. I’ve got a strong suspicion that this room will end up filled with A LOT of plants. Is there such a thing as too many plants in a room? I want to find a banana plant next…Also, fresh jasmine in the morning is a wonderful scent to experience.

The Weekly Menu

It’s a bonus week here with two new recipes on my site, and I’ve got an extra lemony ice cream made with buttermilk speckled with poppy seeds, plus my take on the Irish classic, colcannon.

Colcannon with Chaat Masala

While I usually make this on St. Patrick’s Day, you should make colcannon year-round. This classic Irish dish is made from creamy mashed potatoes and cabbage or kale, and I’ve tweaked it a little and given it my spin. Nutty, fragrant ghee replaces butter, while chaat masala adds a little kick of flavor. I can now confidently report that leftovers are great in a grilled cheese sandwich.

Lemon Poppy Seed Buttermilk Ice Cream

It might be cold outside, but eating ice cream is still a good idea, and even better if you make some at home. This is my new favorite based on the classic lemon and poppy seed pound cake.

Roasted Carrots Preserved Lemon Yogurt

One can never have too many roasted carrot dishes. This recipe delivers a lot of different and fun textures. That crunchy topping is very satisfying; you’ll want to apply it to other vegetable dishes.

White Beans, Potatoes, and Smoked Salmon

This could be a salad, but it’s also an excellent side, a fantastic brunch dish, and also great inside a bagel. It’s a dish that you can eat in many different ways. It’s smoked salmon and potatoes with creamy soft beans.

Have a great weekend. Until next time,

xx

Nik

