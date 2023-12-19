I spent most of last week wrapping up the final set of interviews and book signings for my cookbook for the year. I recorded The Christmas episode for The Splendid Table, WBUR’s Here and Now with Deepa Fernandes, and Great Taste on KICI (these episodes will air over the next couple of days, so I’ve linked to the main show and not the episodes) and I also spoke with Joe Yonan at the Washington Post about my lentil lasagna which he’s fallen in love with.

But last week was also chaotic. I did something very silly. Have you ever shown up to a party on the wrong day? If you haven’t, you’re lucky. If you have, you know the feeling of embarrassment it brings. I went to a holiday party a day before, gifts all in tow, feeling proud of my Christmas sweater, only to be greeted by a confused host at the door. Anyway, it all worked out. I showed up the next day, the right day, with the same holiday sweater on. The host was very kind and didn’t mention what happened.

I love the holiday season. I love the festivities and all the nostalgia it brings. The sounds, the scents, the colors, the mood - it’s a sensory overload. I mean, I own holiday-themed outfits that I refuse to part with if that helps paint a picture of how excited I get.

The holidays are also about traditions, some old and some new. We put up a tree (actually two; I have my kitchen tree), and I make a few holiday treats that we both grew up eating, but we’ve also built new rituals. Since we moved to LA, we make it a point to visit Lucky Boy for a burrito (FYI, it’s huge; you may not be able to eat anything else that day) the day before Christmas. This year, we’re staying local and keeping it low-key; we’re not traveling to spend the holidays with our families or having guests over (we’re doing that for New Year’s). I’m cooking a smaller meal and looking forward to stretching my feet. I hope you take some time off over the next few days.

How Do I Do This?

I need your help; I’m testing something new. Once a month, I’ll host a special chat with you, and this week, on Thursday December 21st, I’ll take all your holiday menu planning and cooking questions. I’ve picked a few different time slots; pick the one that works best for you, and once that’s done, I’ll send an email confirming the time. I can’t wait to talk with all of you, and I look forward to helping you.

The Holiday Menu