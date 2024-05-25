Welcome to The Flavor Files, a newsletter that explores the intersection of science and food. You’ll receive a new recipe, links to more recipes, food and science news, and more each week.

Hello,

My apologies; this email went out twice to my paid subscribers today; there was a technical error.

I’m writing my book, so I’ve been staring at my computer a lot, and I’m looking forward to being screen-free this Memorial Day weekend. I might go to the movies to see The First Omen. My mom and aunt are returning home from the first part of their “around the West Coast trip.” I’m now preparing for their return and back to cleaning. They’re off to the South and the East Coast next weekend. We celebrated my mother’s birthday at one of my favorite spots in the city, Yangban, and got to try their new menu. They still have their famous wings, but there is a whole new host of dishes to sample; expect lots of seafood, dairy, and fresh flavors. The Green Tea Leaf Salad is a must! We loved everything but were VERY full by the end and had to skip dessert.

My Mom's Birthday Dinner at Yangban

One of my favorite pastry spots in LA, Artelice, is located in Burbank. I love that this spot has many unique flavor combinations, and the desserts aren’t too sweet; you can taste the flavors. I got the Persian Princess Croissant, which contained rosewater and a pistachio marzipan filling inside; everything about it was perfection - the layering, the texture, and the flavors. My friend Rie got the gianduja with the silkiest smooth hazelnut chocolate filling. I also got the Exotic Tart, filled with wonderful tropical flavors like passion fruit, banana, and pineapple, while the Yuzu Tart came with a ring of passion fruit-flavored meringues. This is another spot to add to your list of places to eat in L.A.

Artelice

I’ve got some exciting news this week. The folks at Breville are hosting a GIVEAWAY; you can enter to win their sleek and powerful new Paradice 9 food processor and signed copies of my book, Veg-Table. Click the Instagram post to enter (the giveaway is only open to legal residents of the United States).

breville A post shared by @breville

I fell in love with the Paradice 9 food processor when I got to film and use it in the studios a few months ago. The big selling point for me was how smartly designed it is and the size. It’s compact, and all the blades and tools are color-coded to fit into the processor, making it easy to store, especially when most of us live in an age where kitchen space is tight. The blades are sharp, so be careful when you use them. Good luck, and I hope you win!

To celebrate the long holiday weekend, I'm offering 20% off on annual subscriptions until June 1, 2024

For those of you celebrating the long holiday weekend, I hope you get to take some time off and breathe. Have a great weekend,

Nik

🥕🥕🥕 My NEW COOKBOOK, VEG-TABLE, is now named a Best Cookbook of 2023 and is available worldwide!

I’m sending this newsletter a day early because it’s the long weekend in America, and I wanted to share my Memorial Day Recipe Collection with you. The big holiday kicks off the grilling season, and I’ve curated some of my favorite recipes for you. This collection includes recipes from my blog and my cookbooks, as well as recipes for grills, salads, drinks, and sweets. Check the collection out here.



In summer, I’m more of an ice cream and pizza person, but tell me, what are some of your favorite foods to eat in hot weather?

