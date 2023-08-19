Arguably one of the most important crops we grow and eat worldwide, tomatoes hold a special position in many cultures and my heart. Today, there are at least 10,000 varieties of tomatoes in all sorts of colors, shapes, and sizes. Today, we will get into a healthy dose of tomato science because I think it is one of the most fascinating vegetables/fruit from an evolutionary standpoint. Much of what you read today inspired me to write my upcoming cookbook, Veg-Table.

The more I researched, the more vegetable science intrigued me, and the best part, a lot of this applies to how we store and prep our vegetables. Let’s begin with a poll and dive into this special edition on tomatoes and tomato biology.

How Storage Affects Tomatoes