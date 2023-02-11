My Super Bowl Menu Collection
Hi Friends,
This is a special edition of The Flavor Files - my menu for the Super Bowl. Two things remain consistent with the Super Bowl: I have no idea who’s playing, and I will cook for our Super Bowl Party (even though I won’t watch the game). Okay, I know about Rihanna’s halftime performance, which I’m excited to see. The food, IMO, is an essential part of the Super Bowl, and this year on my menu, I’ve got a lot of different options to share. BTW even if you don’t watch the game, you might find something in here to cook for another occasion or television watch party.
I dried orange slices for potpourri because I’m taking a break from jam-making this year. My house smells like citrus heaven.
My Super Bowl Menu Collection
I’ve got two samosa recipes (one veg and the other meat) over at Serious Eats (coincidentally, these photos were taken by the amazing) that would be great for snacking. You can make them a day ahead and reheat them in the oven when you're ready to serve.
If you’ve got a copy of either or both of my cookbooks, might I suggest considering some of these recipes for the menu? Both books contain plenty of small bite options to choose from and if you’re adventurous and want to be creative, then I must share a phrase I once heard in grad school at a potluck “If it can be canapé’d then it’s a snack”.
Chouriço/Chorizo Pao
Pomegranate and Poppy Seed Wings
Vegetable Pakoras
Masala Shrimp
Crab Tikka Masala Dip
Grilled Dates and Raisins with Black Pepper and Honey
Sweet Potato Fries with Basil Yogurt Sauce
Curry Leaf Popcorn Chicken
Crispy Pork Belly Bites
Margherita Naan Pizza
Oysters with Passion Fruit Mignonette
Crab Cakes with Lemongrass and Green Mango
Deviled Eggs with Creamy Tahini and Za’atar
Ground Lamb Potato Chops with Sambal Oelek
May your favorite team win, and have a great weekend! I’ll see you Monday morning with a new recipe for molten lava chocolate cakes.
The two massive earthquakes that recently hit Turkey and Syria led to the destruction of life and property. Please consider supporting those affected and donating to CARE.
Thanks for the photography shout-out, Nik! I love that recipe!
Nik, FYI there is an Aussie player in this year’s Super Bowl. He plays for the Philadelphia Eagles. So now you can have something other than halftime show to get excited about!