Spiced Mango Granola

I almost called this new mango granola recipe, Mangola, and then remembered that it’s the name of the classic mango drink (other than Frooti) made by Duke’s in India. I create this fruity granola with the new Icelandic Yogurt’s skyr fruit flavors. (this is also good on ice cream.) Cinnamon and star anise add the kick of sweet aroma to this granola, making it all smell sweeter. I received a question from a reader who asked if whole spices can be used in this granola. You can, but the scent of the spices will be VERY weak. I STRONGLY recommend using ground spices here. Spiced Mango Granola Nik Sharma Nik Sharma on Instagram: “This fruity and tropical granola comes with chunks of dried sweet mango and is lightly spiced with cinnamon and star anise. It makes the perfect accompaniment to @IcelandicProvisions skyr. They just launched 4 new flavors of skyr: Pineapple, Berry Medley, Honey & Apricot, and my favorite Passion Fruit & Mango. Every creamy spoonful just keeps getting tastier with every bite. If you haven’t tried skyr, it’s an Icelandic yogurt that is thick, creamy, and packed with protein. You can find it in the yogurt aisle at your local grocery store. #IcelandicProvisions #skyr Spiced Mango Granola RECIPE LINK:https://niksharmacooks.com/spiced-mango-granola/ Makes about 1 ¼ lb/570 g 2 ½ cups/250 g instant rolled oats

1 cup/100 g sliced almonds

½ cup/90 g chia seeds

2 tsp ground cinnamon

3/4 tsp ground star anise

½ tsp fine sea salt

2 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1/3 cup/80 ml maple syrup

3 1/2 oz/100 g dried mango, chopped”

My Trip to the Substack HQ in San Francisco/Photos by Substack

Genes play a big role in how we perceive taste and aromas in food. This helps define our behavior in what foods we’re drawn to and what we avoid. Of course, our environment, including our cultures, also influences these choices. From acquiring food tastes to the genetics of flavor, this is an interesting short piece on the MC4R gene(melanocortin 4 receptor gene) mutation that plays a role in food consumption and choices. Also in this article are the OR6A2 gene mutation, the cilantro “Marmite” reaction, and the TAS2R38 gene mutation involved in sensitivity to bitterness. A fun read that also describes some experiments and how people responded to them. When reading these studies on human genetics, remember that not everyone might react similarly, even if they have the mutation. There could be a bunch of other genetic and environmental factors that affect their behavior.

For Epicurious, I wrote a piece on one of the unsung heroes in the kitchen - the ice water bath and the science of how it transforms our cooking and food.

This week, I wanted to take some time to talk a little about vegetable broths and stocks. While this conversation centers on vegetables, I sometimes need to bring up non-vegetarian stocks to highlight some similarities and differences. You’ll see why in a little bit.

The Difference Between Broths and Stocks

I’ve seen the words used interchangeably at times, but there are differences between broths and stocks. Interestingly, the difference between broth and stocks comes from how bones and meat are processed during cooking, which isn’t applicable to vegetable stocks. This is why I think the words can be used interchangeably regarding vegetable-based broth and stocks. From a chemist’s perspective, a broth or stock is simply an extraction method. Whatever substances in the ingredients are water-soluble will enter the liquid while the rest of the insoluble stuff will stay out. Taste molecules like acids, salts, sugars, amino acids, some proteins, umami molecules, etc., will all dissolve in the water phase, but fats and insoluble plant fibers won’t.

Stocks are typically made from bones, while a broth is made from meat flesh.

Unlike a broth, a stock contains no added salt (and sometimes even no pepper).

Stocks also appear darker brown in color than broths because the bones are roasted before preparing the stock.

Stocks are thicker in consistency because they use bones. As the bones cook, the collagen gets converted into gelatin which thickens the liquid. In homemade, vegetarian stocks, starches, pectin, and cellulose from the vegetables contribute to the thickness of the liquid. In commercial vegetarian stocks, the thickness comes from using agar-agar or some type of starch thickener like cornstarch or xanthan gum (I find the term “vegetarian gelatin” misleading, gelatin is protein, and agar-agar is a carbohydrate, they are chemically different and work and behave quite differently).

This isn’t a primer on Indian broth and stock making, but I want to point out that there are differences in how they’re used in different cultures. In contrast to French cooking, where broths and stocks form the basis of many recipes, Indian cuisine rarely depends on separate broth and stock recipes to create other dishes. Instead, the recipe itself lends to creating a flavorful liquid that is unique to that dish. For example, there is no need for special stocks to make dals and curries; the flavored broth forms as it cooks. In Indian cooking, stocks come into play when cooking rice or steaming vegetables, seafood, or meat (though I find the practice more common with rice than the latter). In Indian cookbooks, you might come across akni and yakhni; both are flavorful broths created using ingredients like garlic, ginger, onions, and spices like coriander and fennel. For non-vegetarian rice dishes like meat pulaos, the broth can be made using meat and bones. The rice is cooked with the broth (I should also point out that classically, there aren’t that many salads/salaad or soups/shorbas in Indian cuisine.), and the grains absorb the flavors and colors from the liquid.

Tips on Making Vegetable Broth/Stocks