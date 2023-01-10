How to Make Ribs without a Smoker and Experience The Joy of Kathi Rolls

Happy New Year, Friends,

I hope you’re off to a great start to 2023. This week’s newsletter has a different format (it’s a videoletter?) and one that I’m thrilled to try out, and I’ve got new recipes and fun things to share with you.

New Recipes on Nik Sharma Cooks

These ribs are supremely delicious. The meat falls off the bones tenderly, just as it should, and the combination of spices gives it a smoky aroma. For those of you that don’t own a smoker, this recipe will make you happy. Braise the ribs and then give them a final char in the oven. Use your favorite vinegar and enjoy that sizzling sound as the liquid meats the hot meat on the roasting pan.

Paleo Pork Ribs

Kathi rolls can be considered an appetizer or fast food in India. The ones made by Tibb’s Frankies in India are my absolute favorite (I used to skip swimming classes in summer to eat these, which probably explains why I am a terrible swimmer). The idea behind them is simple - a flatbread, usually a roti or paratha stuffed with a fried egg, a filling made of meat (chicken or mutton) or vegetables, and a generous sprinkling of kala namak (Indian black salt) and chaat masala. An herb chutney with freshly minced shallots brings the roll to completion. If you’ve traveled to India by Emirates or Etihad airlines, they’ll have these on the menu. This version I created uses roasted sweet potatoes and is satisfying even as a whole meal.

Roasted Sweet Potato Kathi Roll

I shared a few recipes at Epicurious for their Air Fryer Recipe special issue. There is a recipe for roasted brussels sprouts with a spiced maple vinaigrette and one for salmon with a sweet tamarind glaze.

Air Fryer Recipes

Check out the newly revamped and launched version of my website, Nik Sharma Cooks. There’s a new Cooking Club where we’ll have a recipe of the month for us to cook together and share. More details are here. This month’s recipe is my tangy kimchi lentil soup.

