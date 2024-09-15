🌟 Welcome to The Flavor Files! 🌟

We’re slowly (actually, I think it’s quick) approaching the arrival of all things fall: pumpkin, maple syrup, and pumpkin spice. Emotionally, I’m not even close to thinking about fall. It’s pretty summery here, but there are signs. The breba - the first crop of figs on my dwarf trees are ripened, and I see the second round popping their little figs on the new arms of my trees. Last week, I went to Home Goods to look for a planter for my monstera plant that sits in my office, and judging by the heavy, sweet, scented aromas and pumpkin decor, it felt like the marketing gods threw up a vat load of autumnal decor. I didn’t see any Halloween stuff; it’s quite possible I missed them. I wanted to exit as soon as I found my planter. Despite being a weekday, the store was chaotic, and the lines were long. But I made it and walked away with my planter in tow.

I’m still holding on to summer. I’ve got ideas for fall cooking, but as long as I can, I will do my best to avoid executing them because I want to enjoy the burst of warm, sweet, juicy cherry tomatoes and eat the last fragrant honey-tasting nectarines before they disappear. I know it’s around the corner, but I’m not ready. I’m also eating plenty of lettuce, especially iceberg, my go-to salad in summer.

Iceberg lettuce is one of the most interesting salad greens. The original iceberg lettuce was developed in 1894 by Burpee Seeds and Plants. It got its name from how it was originally shipped, packed in cartons of ice to maintain freshness during transport. I love iceberg lettuce specifically for its crunchy and juicy texture. The taste is pretty mild. I’d go a little further and say it’s neutral, but I find this works out well because I can use it as the backdrop to highlight the flavor of other ingredients in a dish like in today’s salad. As a leaf, it’s amenable to folding, and you’ll see it used in “bunless” burgers in place of the bread and in P.F. Chang’s famous Chicken Lettuce Wraps. There’s one minor controversy. From a nutritional standpoint, iceberg falls into the same hole as eggplant; some folks find them nutritionally inferior. It’s rich in water but not a nutrient-dense vegetable. However, it does contain some amount of fiber and vitamins. It’s also one of those varieties of lettuce that can last a little longer if stored in an airtight container or wrapped tightly in the refrigerator.

From a nerd’s perspective, I find the natural fractal design of the iceberg lettuce fascinating. If you look at the intricate veins on the leaves, you’ll notice a similar pattern repeated at different scales. No matter how close you look at the leaves, you’ll see the fractals again and again. This week’s star recipe for my paid subscribers uses iceberg lettuce as the main player, with plenty of flavorful textural side pieces to make it shine. I can’t wait to see you make it in your homes. Don’t forget to share your photos and tag me!

As we transition to fall (and I miss having a quince tree), here’s one of my favorite ways to cook this special fruit. This membrillo, or quince paste, is also superb with cheese on a charcuterie board and grilled cheese sandwiches with Gruyere.

Iceberg Salad with Tomatoes, Pancetta, Pork Floss, and Yogurt Dressing

While I’m usually a fan of bold greens like arugula and kale, there’s something about the crisp, refreshing crunch of iceberg lettuce that hits just right—especially in the heat of summer. This salad delivers precisely what you want when craving something light but still satisfying, with its juicy, crunchy texture that feels like a cool breeze on your palate.