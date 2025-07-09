The Flavor Files

The Flavor Files

Share post
Bonus Video: Master Tandoori Lamb with Me!

Watch me show how easy it is to cook this restaurant-worthy recipe at home.
Nik Sharma
Jul 09, 2025
Miss my Tandoori Lamb recipe earlier this week? Or prefer more visuals when cooking? Well you are in luck! I made a short video of my recipe. You can almost smell the aroma through the screen…Kashmiri Chili, Garlic, Ginger, Lemon… As a paid subscriber, enjoy this bonus content this week! Full recipe linked below so you don’t have to search your inbox.

