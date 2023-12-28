I hope the holiday season has been relaxing for you and your loved ones.
This was a year of many firsts for me. I visited Austin, Portland, Australia, and Iceland for the first time. I tried my first slice of fairy bread and Balmain bugs in Australia. After two long years, we finished remodeling the house, and for the first time, I have my own office space to work in. Paddington and our two cats, Vesper and Drogy, still run the house like kings.
The Flavor Files is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
2023 brought its share of successes, failures, and opportunities for personal growth. I got an orchid back from the “dead” (I stopped watering it weekly and switched to biweekly) and lost the battle against mealybugs who destroyed two of my houseplants (hydrogen peroxide and neem oil weren’t effective in the long run). I signed up for Apple Fitness + and TRX and realized I love dance classes and enjoy the benefits of suspension training. I also learned that taking time off from social media for my well-being is okay and necessary. I still can’t handle the sight or thought of bananas, but I can eat small amounts of these dried slices! I tried out live TV and went on KTLA!
The International Association of Culinary Professionals honored me with their Trailblazer in Food Award (it looks better on Paddington than on me), and I published my third cookbook, Veg-Table, which was featured on the Amazon Billboard in New York and named a Best Book of The Year by several national and international media outlets! I also launched my very own Chaat Masala Blend with the folks at Oaktown Spice Shop. More importantly, I met many wonderful folks on my book tour, and it was THE HIGHLIGHT of my year. Thank you for making 2023 memorable.
I can’t predict what the new year will bring, but I am excited about going on this journey with you by my side. Lots more cooking with a good dose of food science, and I’ve planned several new fun things to do with you. Stay tuned for an action-packed 2024.
If you’d like to see anything in the newsletter next year or your favorite shows, books, and more, leave it in the comment section below so I can add it to my list!
Your 5 Favorite Posts From The Flavor Files
The Exhausting Demands of Social Media, How Being A Scientist Affects My Kitchen Behavior, plus Big Book News!
Your All-Time Top 5 Favorite Recipes
My 5 Favorite Eateries (Listed In Random Order)
My 5 Favorite Movies and TV Shows
Foundation/Apple TV
Ahsoka/Disney Plus
Made In Heaven/Amazon
Hijack/Apple TV
Barbie
There won’t be a newsletter next week; I’m taking a week off to recharge and prepare for 2024.
Happy New Year, Stay Safe, and Thank You For All The Love You’ve Shown me!
2023 in Review And A Moment of Gratitude
cute cats
My wife got me your new book for Christmas! What a treat. First up for me: the lamb and lentil stew. Can’t wait!