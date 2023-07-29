July’s been particularly fun and hot. I’ve eaten more ice cream and popsicles than I can remember, maybe one a day.

Let’s kick it off with a new spot that I just tried. There is a lot of good Italian food in LA, and new ones are constantly popping up. The newest one on the list is Donna’s in Echo Park, a red sauce lover’s dream come true. I recently visited the restaurant with a couple of friends after attending a party, and I enjoyed every bite of the meatballs, the pastas (I tried the ravioli and the fusilli alla vodka), and the Caesar salad (not pictured here). I highly recommend getting the garlic bread from their menu; it is slapped with a good deal of butter, olive oil, garlic, and a generous sprinkling of Parmigiano. It’s messy and one of my favorite parts of the meal. Use it to sop up all the red sauce on your plate. Donna's is a red sauce lover's dream come true.

I must admit, I’m struggling with the new Marvel series, Secret Invasion (I still need to see the finale). The story needs a little energy, and I say this as a huge Marvel fan. However, I enjoyed watching a French crime/thriller on PBS called The Crimson Rivers; the plots are well written, and each episode kept me at the edge. I’ve got one more season left.

For Epicurious, I wrote about the importance of water baths in the kitchen and all the different things this spartan hero makes possible.

This is your reminder to oil your wood kitchen tools like knives, cutting boards, etc. This is also a reminder to myself.

I’m reading two books on fermentation - The Art of Fermentation by Sandor Katz and The Noma Guide to Fermentation. They’re both very detailed and excellent books to learn how to ferment or understand how it works in different foods and how people in other cultures create foods through microbiology.

I’ve never posted any dancing videos on TikTok or Instagram, and I’m not there yet (I don’t think I ever will be), but I’ve been taking dance classes for the past two months and enjoying myself. It’s been a fantastic stress reliever, and I’m just having fun.

I want to thank everyone who joined us yesterday for the live chat on Substack (this was an exclusive event for the paid subscribers of this newsletter) to talk about my new book Veg-Table.

July Recipe Recap

July Food to Cook

Here’s what we cooked in July! There’s plenty of fruit and ice cream.

We made my grandma’s Goan kheema/mince, a makrut lime and blueberry tart, mango granola, cooked up some broccolini, made a fig leaf ice cream and served it with a spiced pineapple compote, and made a polenta tart topped with fresh stone fruit. The granola is a good topping for both ice creams.

A note on the Goan kheema or mince as we commonly refer to it at home, there are many regional variations on this ground meat dish. Besides the ground cloves, vinegar is another prominent ingredient in this dish. The traditional version uses palm vinegar, but since that’s trickier to find here, I use malt or Chinese black vinegar. This dish is easily veganized - use a plant-based ground meat. To save time, I cook the potatoes in the oven and add them at the end, but if you own an air fryer, this is the time to use it. I’ve made some changes to the original recipe that my family used (unless they’ve changed their ways); I prefer crisping the potatoes and adding them at the end so they retain that delightful texture and don’t turn soggy. Eat it with bread (dinner rolls or roti) or rice; naan works too.

There’s one photo that you might not recognize here. It’s the last one on this grid, and that recipe will be out on Monday. I’ve got one more ice cream for you this month: a peach and elderflower ice cream that’s heavenly aromatic. Stay tuned and keep your eye out for the recipe on Monday morning. You can find all the recipes on my blog or use the button below.

Recipes

Have a fantastic weekend!