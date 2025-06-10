Welcome to The Flavor Files! 🎉This is where my love for cooking, flavor, and food science all come together—because delicious food is even better when you understand a little of the magic behind it.

Looking for more recipes? You’ll find them all at Nik Sharma Cooks. Still need a copy of my latest cookbook, Veg-Table? You can grab it here—it’s filled with veggie-driven inspiration. 🌱✨

You might spot a few affiliate links sprinkled throughout this newsletter; they help keep the spice—and the science—flowing.

Now, let’s dive in. 🔥

The Flavor Files is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Share The Flavor Files

Hello Friends!

Help Me Shape What’s Next (and Win a Signed Book!)

I’m deep in the kitchen (and at my desk), cooking, writing, and working on a few exciting, not-yet-revealed projects—including a brand-new book.

But here’s the thing: I want to make sure what I’m creating is precisely what you want more of.

Do you want more weeknight-friendly recipes? More deep-dive food science? Behind-the-scenes glimpses of the creative process? Something else entirely?

Take a minute to fill out this quick survey and let me know what you’re craving.

As a thank you, I’ll randomly select one respondent to receive a signed copy of Veg-Table.

Your input truly shapes what I create, so thank you in advance for being part of this.

Please help us make The Flavor Files better by filling out a quick reader survey.

Start Survey

How to Cook Basmati Rice

Do you know how to make Basmati rice the right way? Well, I have the secret for you! I'll tell you why Basmati is different and why that matters for preparation. Serve the perfect rice every time.

All You Need to Know About Basmati Rice and How to Cook It Right

(I'm in a generous mood and wanted to share content I typically provide only to paid subscribers. If you are interested in more in-depth content like this, click on Subscribe Now to upgrade.)

Weeknight Dinner:

Mezzi Rigatoni with Spicy Gochujang Tomato Sauce

In this quick weeknight meal, Italian passata and Korean gochujang combine to create a smooth, bold sauce reminiscent of silky Italian vodka sauce, but with a deeper layer of umami and a pleasant hint of heat. Passata, an uncooked, strained puree of ripe tomatoes with the skins and seeds removed, is smooth and bright. Gochujang, a deeply savory, fermented chili paste made from glutinous rice, soybeans, and gochugaru (Korean chili powder), brings gentle heat and a touch of sweetness. Together, they formed a rich, harmonious sauce that clung beautifully to pasta and delivered depth well beyond the effort it took to make. A sprinkle of garlicky bread crumbs over the pasta before serving added a pleasant crunch and another layer of flavor.

Get The Recipe

This recipe resides on ATK and is free. I love seeing you share your excitement! ATK makes several recipes from the residency available for free. You might need to enter your email so they can send you more great content, but you can always opt out anytime. I’ve been a longtime subscriber to their newsletters and have found them super valuable. I hope that helps clarify how to access these co-created recipes—we put a lot of love into them, and I’d love for you to check them out! I appreciate your support!

Share