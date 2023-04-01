Welcome to a new edition of The Flavor Files! I’m thrilled you’re here, and if you haven’t signed up yet, let me nudge you to join. Access to my recipes will always be free; use the Recipe Index to find something tasty.

Hello,

Every evening after dinner, I prepare a small snack and sit down to watch my shows. The snack isn’t fancy; it’s usually some cheese like The Laughing Cow, a few grapes or wedges of Washington Crisp/Cosmic apples (these are the only apples Paddington eats and so the only apples the rest of us consume, if he lets us). I then attempt to catch up on the latest episode of The Real Housewives, the many True Crime Docs I’ve started but not finished, Planet Earth II, The Mandalorian, and many others. Unfortunately, within 15 to 30 minutes, I’m snoozing on the couch. I never get through to finishing the shows and keep putting them off. Michael keeps nudging me in the background, “Did you fall asleep again?”. I have, so I don’t answer.

Time for an oil massage and bath

Speaking of things that need sleep and rest, it’s time for me to soak my wooden kitchen tools with oil. I should be doing this once a month, but it’s more like once every 3 months. My wooden spoons, spatulas with wooden handles, cutting boards, utensils with wooden handles, wooden spoons, and knives will be generously soaked and massaged with food-safe oil. I leave them out overnight and wipe the excess oil off the next day with kitchen towels. You should do this to increase the longevity of your wooden kitchen tools and prevent them from splitting or harboring bacteria etc. And don’t boil your wooden tools in water to remove “dirt” as they do on TikTok; that will decrease the life of the spoon and make the wood split even sooner. I’ve got the Clark’s Cutting Board Oil and Wax kit, which works very well. If you’ve got a lot of wooden stuff to oil, get the 1-gallon mineral oil. Use lint-free towels to wipe them down after the soak to avoid fibers from sticking.

Now, I’ve got a question for you. This will help me plan out future recipes.

I suspect microwaves aren’t as prevalent as we might think. Microwaves didn’t come with the house in two of my previous residences. Our new home had no microwave among the usually included appliances, so I got one when we remodeled. It isn’t essential, and I’ve lived without a microwave, but I can’t deny the convenience it affords. I use it to reheat my coffee and tea when I’m too slow to drink them, soften butter or ghee quickly, make popcorn, and melt chocolate. Sometimes I want to include ”microwaveable shortcuts” instructions in recipes, but I’m curious how many of you own one.

The Weekly Menu

When it’s cold and wet, I crave a big heaping bowl of spicy chole and warm puffy bhaturae. You can eat it for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. So if you make it, make a big batch and enjoy it. These two dishes go together, but I also like adding a bowl of lightly salted chilled yogurt sometimes, it. Bhaturae tastes best the day they’re made, fresh out of the pot. I love poking my finger into the hot puffed bread and watching the steam release. It’s something of a ritual.

You will need to plan a day in advance for this recipe duo. Soak the chickpeas and make the starter the evening before; you’re ready to cook everything the next day.

Chole/Punjabi Chole

Bhaturae

One more thing, you’ll need asafoetida/hing for the chole. You’ll find this at Indian grocery stores or online (Oaktown Spice Shop carries a lovely one). I always buy the powdered form because grinding the solid crystal down is a pain. Asafoetida shares some of the same aromatic chemicals in alliums like onions and garlic, and is used as an allium flavor substitute in Indian cooking. To release its oniony scent, a tiny pinch of asafoetida must be dropped into hot oil; a little bit goes a long way.

ICYMI

Earlier this week, I made a batch of Hot Cross Buns using the tangzhong method. They’ve got a lot of dried fruit, and you’ll need salted butter to serve it. A tip: I like to mix unsalted butter with flaky salt and then add it on for that salty crunch.

Hot Cross Buns

Have a lovely weekend,

xx

Nik

