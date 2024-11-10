🌟 Welcome to The Flavor Files! 🌟

Hello Friends,

I did something extraordinary: over a week ago, my friend and fellow cookbook author Rie McClenny invited me to Dr. Hong of the Ravenous Couple's home to learn the art of hoshigaki making. If you aren’t familiar with hoshigaki (Japanese terms hoshi, meaning dried, and kaki, persimmon), they’re Japanese dried persimmons explicitly made from the red Hachiya variety. These fruits are hard and astringent, and by the time they ripen, they are already on their way to being rotten, so this innovative, simple, and ancient art of drying the fruit transforms it into a spectacular treat. Think of a dried date texture but less sweet and lightly fragrant. Hoshigaki goes well with toasted nuts, cheeses, salads, etc.; you could also eat them on their own. I could nibbe on these

This is a fun kitchen project, and I’m practicing it a few more times before I write about it. Within a week, my rock-hard persimmons transformed into soft fruit with leathery exteriors that I gently massage daily. I’ll continue for several weeks until they turn the color of toffee-colored date, hopefully with that highly cherished bloomed outer powdery coat of fruit sugar. Mine are hung on wooden hangers, stay out during the day in the sun, and return indoors in the evenings. Oddly enough, the birds and squirrels aren’t interested, but I’m pretty sure the night wildlife would get into them.

This is what the hoshigaki look like after a month and a half of drying and gentle massaging. The sugars come to the surface and form a bloom (just like chocolate). Our host and teacher shared some of the fruit they’d stuffed with toasted walnuts; I could eat them all day.

Thanksgiving is the ultimate celebration of food, family, and gratitude, and the star of this feast is always the main dish. While traditional turkey often takes center stage, there are plenty of other show-stopping options for a Thanksgiving table that will satisfy everyone’s taste. From classic roasted turkey with a twist to mouthwatering vegetarian mains, I’ve curated a collection of Thanksgiving main dishes that blend comfort with creativity. You’ll also find hearty vegetarian options, including my chana masala pumpkin pots and sweet potatoes with creme fraiche. These recipes focus on bold flavors, vibrant ingredients, and easy-to-follow techniques so you can serve up a memorable meal without being stressed. Whether hosting a cozy gathering or a full-scale family reunion, these main course ideas will add something extra to your Thanksgiving spread. Let's dive in and find your new holiday favorite!

Sous Vide Pumpkin Crème Brûlée

This week, for my paid subscribers, we cook our first sous vide recipe, a Thanksgiving holiday dessert you need to put on your menu.

Don’t forget to read Part One of the Sous Vide Basics before proceeding. You won’t need a vacuum sealer for this; just canning jars and an immersion circulator.