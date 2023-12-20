I look forward to our chat this Thursday, December 21/from 11 am to 12 pm PST. Thank you to everyone who voted; we had a tie, so I picked the first time slot. I’ll send an email reminder when the chat goes live. You must use the Substack app on your phone or the chat feature from your computer to participate. Ask me about holiday menu planning, recipes, cooking tips and tricks, and Paddington’s holiday bow tie, but don’t ask me anything about sports (I am clueless about sports).

If you have a question but can’t make the chat tomorrow, leave it in the comments below, and I will get to it in the chat.

Leave a comment

If you haven’t yet become a paid subscriber, you can upgrade and join the fun!