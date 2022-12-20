Hi Friends,

Happy Hanukkah and a Happy Christmas to everyone celebrating! It’s the final few days before the holiday fun, and craziness kicks off. My home life is nothing short of chaotic this week.

We’re at the finish line, and over the weekend, we began moving our stuff from one side of the house to the other. I have a brand-new office, and I LOVE it! Besides my kitchen, I think it’s the most magical place in the house. When we bought the house three years ago, we found a small panic room hidden behind the closet of one of the guest bedrooms. I removed the wall between the two rooms to expand my office. I now have a small corner to write, and the rest of the room is a library for my cookbooks and a place for me to photograph my recipes. It’s a cozy little space, and I’m excited to start writing my next cookbook here. I’m also looking forward to NOT moving these cookbooks up and down the steps for a few years. It's a real workout.

My project for the Holidays - Organize my cookbooks and photography stuff.

My mom’s here visiting, and I haven’t seen her in three years. It’s been lovely. She’s been very patient even though we’re during the final push of remodeling. She’s brought an arsenal of Indian Christmas sweets with her that were prepared by my cousin Rochelle who runs a dessert catering business back in Mumbai. My mom made the guava cheese. (P.S. Serious Eats has my recipe for Milk Creams- the white candies in those two boxes).

All my favorite Christmas sweets from India, including some non-Christmas sweets like the chikki or nut and caramel candies at the bottom.

This week, I’ve got a big surprise for you, and it’s my way of saying thank you for all your love and support.

Since I started my newsletter at Bulletin and then moved over to Substack, there’s been one consistent and popular request from you. A printable option for recipes. For the past six months, I’ve been working behind the scenes on creating a more user-friendly experience for you on my website. I worked with designer Leslie Irvine to create a fun and easy way for you to access my recipes and writing. I started my blog, A Brown Table, in 2011 with no real goals; it was meant to be a place to share my recipes. It was never meant to be a career, but life had other plans. The blog became the beast I kept feeding, leading to many fantastic new opportunities. Starting today, you’ll notice a slight name change. Nik Sharma Cooks now replaces “A Brown Table” I’m not getting rid of A Brown Table; it still exists, but I’ve decided to make it the umbrella under which this newsletter, The Flavor Files, and my blog reside.

One of my main goals was to have an organized recipe database for you. The new website has many new features, and here are some of my favorites. Check out the new recipe index that helps you sort and find recipes based on your needs. A customizable print feature now accompanies the recipes. My Holiday Recipe Collection is also displayed prominently on the home page, and you can find the recipes I love cooking at home every year. There are cookies, sides, mains, and more.

There’s a brand-new spanking Cooking Club. Every month will showcase a recipe from the blog, my books, or someone else’s cookbook. Here’s what you need to do. First, cook the recipe and second, take a photo or make a video and share it online on Instagram or TikTok and tag me in it so I can share it with everyone. This month’s Cooking Club has not one but two cookie recipes. Make one or both, share them, and spread the love.

If you notice any glitches or unformatted recipes, please be patient. I’ve got more than 10 years of recipes to update. It’s going to take some time.

I hope you love my site's new look and features as much as I do.

Have a wonderful and safe Holiday season

xx

Nik

ICYMI - check out my related Holiday content, from cookbooks, and gifts, to cookies.

