I’m in Napa this week at the Culinary Institute of America (CIA), attending the 25th Celebrations of The Worlds of Flavor Conference. Yesterday, I gave the inaugural speech, and this morning, when I woke up, I asked myself, did that really happen? The CIA was at the top of my list when I considered attending culinary school. To be invited and give a talk on the Future of Flavor never crossed my mind. This goes down as one of the most memorable moments in my career.

Time flies ridiculously fast. It’s already been a little over two weeks since Veg-Table came out. Book events are fun, but because of that very reason, I feel it passes by too soon. The tour is a fun time because it’s a wonderful way for me to meet all of you. Y’all have created some of the most special moments for me, sharing your stories and your favorite recipes from my books. Some of you have been following me for years and cooking my food from the blog, my columns, and this newsletter. Now that we are close to the end of the year (2024 is around the corner, and I am not ready for the New Year), it’s time to share the final three big events coming up for the final leg of the Veg-Table book tour for 2023.

Caldo Verde, Los Angeles

November 15th, 5 pm to 10 pm

I’ve done a few book dinner parties on the book tour. Still, none in my home base of Los Angeles, so I was particularly excited when James Beard-winning Chef Suzanne Goin and the lovely folks of Now Serving LA decided to host the Veg-Table book party at her restaurant Caldo Verde. Book your tickets soon because this event is selling out quickly.

Get Your Dinner Tickets For Caldo Verde

Fortnum and Mason, London

24th November, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm

I’ll be in conversation with my friend, Itamar Srulovich of Honey & Co., talking about cooking, food writing, cookbooks, and more at the iconic Fortnum and Mason. There will be lots of delicious bites from the cookbook served that evening.

Get Your Fortnum & Mason Tickets Here

Jikoni, London

26th November, 2023 at 6:30 pm

My final big event for the year, and I couldn’t be happier to wrap it up with my dear friend, the award-winning chef Ravinder Bhogal of the Michelin-starred restaurant Jikoni. There will be cocktails and food served that evening, followed by a conversation between me and Ravinder.

Get Your Jikoni Tickets

I’m looking forward to seeing you!