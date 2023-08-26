Cassava Bravas from Veg-Table /Chronicle Books (October 2024)

It’s the end of August! I’m already thinking about fall, even though summer is still in full swing here.

Today’s newsletter carries a title that’s a tad bit dramatic. We’re talking about some of the dangerous vegetables we eat.

Throughout history, humans have tried to remove them by breeding them or using methods to destroy the poisons and render them inactive. Humans have also used these plant poisons to kill, and there are frequent mentions of instances where people employed plant poisons in assassinations to achieve their ulterior motives. For example, belladonna from the nightshade plant family was used to create poisonous arrows, and Socrates was poisoned with tea or water mixed with hemlock. Plant poisons are even popular in crime literature. One of my favorite crime writers, Agatha Christie, was fascinated by poisonous plants and their toxic chemicals, and they often showed up in her books - morphine, ricin, belladonna, cyanide, etc. The list is long.

But plant poisons have been tremendously useful in science and technology. Lectins, a toxic carbohydrate-binding protein found in many plants, including beans, is used in medicine to identify blood groups and separate and isolate stem cells. Several toxic plant chemicals are also being used to develop treatments that target diseases like cancer and a wide variety of bacterial, viral, and fungal infections. New technologies also utilize plant toxins to kill harmful insects that destroy plants and crops.

When I began working on Veg-Table, I came across several vegetables that must be carefully prepped before use or could lead to serious consequences. These vegetables produce and contain naturally occurring toxic chemicals that protect them from predators and harmful infections. Fortunately, the toxins are easy to remove, and we can enjoy the vegetable and all its nutritional benefits.

Many of the toxic chemicals in plants that are poisonous to us are also bitter to taste. In fact, our taste of bitterness developed as a way to help us protect ourselves from poisons. Some people are allergic to some of these vegetables and the chemicals present in them; exposure to them can develop into mild rashes and even severe life-threatening reactions. There are some plants, like cacti, that you might not want to grab directly with your hands, or you will get stabbed and wince in pain. Once again, the nerve receptors on our skin are sensitive to guide and remind us to be more careful. Notice a running theme here: evolution. Our bodies evolved by developing protective responses to potentially harmful things in our environment, including dangerous vegetables.

Without further ado, here are some “dangerous” veggies you’ll encounter in Veg-Table.