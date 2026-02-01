The secret is out…I have a new book! I’ve been working on this book since 2019.

Writing a cookbook means beginning years before you’re allowed to talk about it. Much of the work happens quietly, at my desk, in the kitchen, staying just ahead of the science as research evolves, testing and refining recipes that not only work but also explain why they work.

This book has lived through years of thinking, testing, rewriting, and refining. Today, I finally get to share the cover with you.

A first look at the cover.

Fundamentals of Flavor explores the intersection of nature, science, and cooking—and how those forces come together to shape flavor. It’s about understanding food not just as recipes, but as systems, patterns, and relationships.

If you’d like to take a look, preorders are now open.

Thank you, as always, for being here.

xx

Nik