I’m home for a short bit before I head out back on the road for the book tour. This tour was extra special because you all came out and showed me much love. The pandemic flipped the script, and honestly, I’ve been a little nervous about the impact of algorithms. Who sees what and when? Social media is a bit chaotic nowadays; no one can rely on it anymore. The fact that every event was packed with your lovely faces made it special! Thank you for being there!

I’ve had a fantastic time, and you’ve created many beautiful memories with me. Some of you brought me jars of spices, loaves of bread that you baked, and homemade sweets to try. Some of you brought your copies of my cookbooks, stained, tattered, and filled with notes and stickers. For a cookbook author, seeing their books used like that is the best feeling in the world. So never feel shy to show me your stained copies of my books! I beam with pride and am honored that you’ve been cooking out of these books in your kitchens.

I also signed a ton of books at the different indie bookstores I visited, so grab your copies from these spots; they make good gifts for the holiday season.

Book Larder

Omnivore Books

Now Serving

Vivienne’s Culinary Books

Before I forget, one of my favorite meals on this half of the tour was in San Francisco at Nari. Go there hungry and eat everything. They’ve got a vegan Bumbai Kare Eggplant that is one of my favorite dishes because it reminds me of my grandma’s coconut curry (coincidentally, it gets its name from Bombay).

This week, I will be at the CIA World of Flavor Conference in Napa and then at the Texas Book Festival in Austin (my talk is on Nov 12, 2023).

If you have a moment to spare, please leave a review for Veg-Table on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Waterstones, or the many indie bookstores where you purchased the book. Thank you!

Diwali is Here!