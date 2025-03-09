Welcome to The Flavor Files, where I share my love for cooking and food science. All my recipes can be found at Nik Sharma Cooks.

Hello Friends!

I have some thrilling news that I’ve been keeping under wraps for months, and I’m finally able to share it with you—I’ve joined America’s Test Kitchen as an Editor-in-Residence!

Let’s rewind for a moment. Back in graduate school, I spent countless hours running experiments in the lab, waiting for incubation cycles to complete. During those long stretches, I’d take breaks at home, flipping through channels on my tiny TV (because a grad school stipend didn’t cover cable). That’s when I stumbled upon a PBS cooking show—America’s Test Kitchen.

I was hooked.

This wasn’t just a cooking show. Every recipe was dissected, tested, and explained with meticulous detail, supported by science, just like the experiments I was running in the lab. While I was swapping genes into cells, they figured out the most efficient way to cook the perfect steak. The parallels were undeniable. I devoured every episode, read every cookbook they published, and found myself completely enamored with the show and the brilliant minds behind it.

Fast forward to 2024. A lot has changed since my days in a molecular biology lab.

Last summer, just before I left for my vacation to Provence, I got a call from Dan Souza at America’s Test Kitchen. He asked if I’d be interested in joining them as an Editor in their first-ever Residency program. The answer was an immediate and resounding YES.

In February, I flew to Boston to meet the incredible teams at America’s Test Kitchen (ATK) and Cook’s Illustrated (CI), and to say I was in awe would be an understatement. The Test Kitchen is massive. I got lost more than once (a rite of passage, I assume). There’s a sprawling cookbook library, walk-in refrigerators, freezers, dishwashing stations, and storage rooms packed with pantry items, cookware, and every appliance you could ever need. It’s a culinary scientist’s playground.

I also had the privilege of meeting my fellow ATK Residents—Aran Goyoaga, Ben Mims, Maggie Zhu, and Vallery Lomas—and being paired with a buddy chef to guide us through the experience. I lucked out and got matched with Lan Lam, and we instantly bonded over our shared love for food and science. Watching her work, dissecting her process, and getting hands-on in the Test Kitchen was an unforgettable experience.

But that’s not all—I also got to cook in the Test Kitchen, film videos for Cook Mode, record a podcast with Dan and Lan, and even get fitted for my chef’s coat for the ATK TV series.

This journey has been nothing short of surreal, and I’m beyond excited to share it with you. To go behind the scenes with me, watch this video and get a glimpse into one of the longest-running and most beloved cooking shows on American television.

More updates (and recipes) are coming soon!

Nik

What to Cook This Week

First, save this link to my recipes at America’s Test Kitchen.

The Secret to Buttery, Juicy Tandoori Salmon

This week, I’m bringing you my Tandoori Salmon, boldly spiced, beautifully red, and impossibly tender. But here’s the twist: no artificial food coloring is needed. Instead, I use red beets to replicate the signature fiery hue of traditional tandoori dishes.

Now, let’s talk about texture. Brining is key. Since the salmon is broiled at high heat, I wanted to ensure it stayed juicy. So, I put three different brines to the test:

Baking soda (NaHCO3) brine Salt brine (NaCl) Baking soda + Salt combo brine

The results? Dramatic. The clear winner was baking soda brine; unlike the other two, it transformed the salmon into something special, yielding an ultra-buttery, melt-in-your-mouth texture. But there was a catch. (You might notice in the photo that the salt and baking soda combo brine density is so high that the fish floats!)

Beets contain betalains, the natural pigments responsible for their vibrant red color. But betalain turns dull and greyish in an alkaline environment (hello, baking soda!). Not exactly the look we were going for.

Rinsing the fish after brining didn’t solve the problem, but a simple kitchen trick did: a quick brush of lemon juice. The acidity neutralized any lingering baking soda, bringing back that gorgeous red hue. Crisis averted.

Testing at ATK is serious business!

So, if you’re looking for a showstopping, foolproof Tandoori Salmon, this is it. And if making beet juice isn’t your thing, no worries, swap in 1 to 2 teaspoons of beet powder or a few drops of natural food coloring instead. Another tip: if you want to make your own beet juice and avoid getting your hands stained, rub a little oil on your fingers before handling; betalain is only soluble in water, and it will slide off the oil on your hands.

Ready to give it a try? Get the Tandoori Salmon recipe.

