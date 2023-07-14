Are we done with dinner parties? Nigella Lawson might be done with them , I continue to host them, but I admit they can be nerve-wracking. I find planning and not overthinking extremely helpful, and one thing that I’ve learned to keep in mind - you can’t please everyone.

For some reason, we are drawn towards trends, especially those on TikTok. Girl Dinners are currently a very popular idea trending on TikTok, which led several media publications to cover the topic. Honestly, I was a bit surprised with what the dinner was, I wasn’t sure what to expect, but I certainly didn’t think it would be about charcuterie boards or small plates. I thought this was a common practice regardless of gender; I do it too when I’m alone or don’t want to cook. The idea of small plates and platters had been around for a long time before TikTok existed: Spanish tapas and Middle Eastern mezze. However, I noticed something broader: a predisposition towards colorful platters and boards on TikTok. It was only yesterday that butter boards were a thing. Maybe we’re just driven by the sight of bright, colorful, and pretty things on our phones.