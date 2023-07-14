Summer is for Fruits and So Is This Newsletter
Books on Fruits, Cooking with Fruits, Recipes, and More.
Are we done with dinner parties? Nigella Lawson might be done with them, I continue to host them, but I admit they can be nerve-wracking. I find planning and not overthinking extremely helpful, and one thing that I’ve learned to keep in mind - you can’t please everyone.
For some reason, we are drawn towards trends, especially those on TikTok. Girl Dinners are currently a very popular idea trending on TikTok, which led several media publications to cover the topic. Honestly, I was a bit surprised with what the dinner was, I wasn’t sure what to expect, but I certainly didn’t think it would be about charcuterie boards or small plates. I thought this was a common practice regardless of gender; I do it too when I’m alone or don’t want to cook. The idea of small plates and platters had been around for a long time before TikTok existed: Spanish tapas and Middle Eastern mezze. However, I noticed something broader: a predisposition towards colorful platters and boards on TikTok. It was only yesterday that butter boards were a thing. Maybe we’re just driven by the sight of bright, colorful, and pretty things on our phones.
I’m off to San Francisco next week for work. It’s been a while since I’ve returned, so I am excited to eat and check out some new food spots. I’ll keep you posted.
A few days ago, our lovely neighbor came over with a huge bag of apples. His trees are overloaded with fruit, and he can’t keep up. So far, I’ve made an apple pie, dehydrated some fruit, and made a fruit chutney. In case you’re wondering, these are summer-bearing apple trees. Yes, Paddington ate some too. You can’t eat an apple without offering him one; he can sniff an apple from a mile away.
