Hello!

I wasn’t feeling too good this week, so I made myself a pineapple smoothie to get my system in order. I opened a bag of frozen pineapple, tossed the chunks into a blender with low-fat Greek yogurt and water (I didn’t want it frozen), and pulsed it to smithereens. As luck would have it, I took a call, walked away for maybe 30 minutes, and returned to my smoothie. After a few sips, I noticed it kept leaving a bitter aftertaste on my tongue. Even the yogurt had a grainy texture to it, kinda like when you chew a medicine tablet instead of swallowing it whole. I went back and checked the pineapple and the yogurt; there was nothing wrong with either. Raw pineapple and even frozen contains a protein-digesting enzyme called bromelain. Because I left the smoothie sitting, the bromelain cut up the yogurt proteins, creating a grainy texture. These chopped-up proteins taste bitter. I probably wouldn’t have picked up on the bitter taste if I had added sweetener and different types of fruit or consumed it soon after blending. It’s crazy how much of a difference 30 minutes makes.

I’ve been waiting to share the annual Pink Lady Food Photography Awards with you. Judging the entries has been an honor and treat because I appreciate and see what other photographers are doing in different parts of the world.

I took a fun olive oil-tasting class hosted by Corto Olive Oil along with my cat, Vesper.

This week, I’m grouping several questions on spices and salts in these two short videos. The first video is the Masala Dabba, or the spice box used in Indian households. I keep my most frequently used spices here; note they’re mostly whole, except for chili and turmeric powders (ground spices lose their potency faster than whole).

In this second video, I share my five favorite salts in the kitchen and how I use them.

Even though we’re amid the notorious June gloom in LA, there are signs that a hot summer is slowly approaching. I crave cold, fruity drinks and frozen treats when hot weather kicks in. This week, I’ve got an extremely fragrant Strawberry Basil Lemonade for you; you can serve it straight up or make it bubbly (I’ve used the new Breville InFizz Fusion, which sponsored this recipe). Save the macerated strawberries and store them in an ice tray to reuse as ice cubes.

The second recipe is a Lychee Lime Popsicle that I make with canned lychees. This frozen treat's unmistakable tropical flavor of lychees and limes is a delight on a hot summer day.

For my paid subscribers this week:

This might seem like an unusual combination for a pizza, but it works superbly. It’s also a fantastic way to clean out the pantry and the refrigerator. My Asparagus and Sauce Gribiche Pizza is here!