🌟 Welcome to The Flavor Files! 🌟

Dive into the delicious world where science meets food! Each week, you'll get a new recipe, links to even more mouth-watering dishes, the latest food and science news, and more.

To celebrate the end of summer, I’m offering an exclusive 20% discount on all annual subscriptions—but only until September 22.

📚✨ Exciting News! My new cookbook, Veg-Table, is now available wherever books are sold! This book delves into the science of vegetables and features 100 recipes for all skill levels, along with tips and tricks to make your cooking journey fun and accessible. Get your copy here!

Own a copy of Veg-Table? I’d love to hear what you think! Please leave a review on Amazon (even if you didn’t buy it there). Your reviews help make the book more visible to others.

By the way, you might find some affiliate links sprinkled throughout this newsletter. Happy browsing!

Thank you for being part of this flavorful journey! 🙏🏾 Your support means the world to me.

Share The Flavor Files

Hi Friends,

I saw a kid grabbing a giant tub of ice cream at the grocery store this week and hugging it tight; it made perfect sense. It’s a hot oven here in L.A. We’ve been hitting three-digit temperatures for the entire week, and I’ve avoided leaving the house as much as possible. My morning walks with Paddington are much earlier and shorter; we’ve encountered coyotes (who are also suffering in this heatwave) at dawn and even seen a wild turkey. The concrete hit 141.6F/60.89C yesterday, according to my laser thermometer! I hope this is the last of it; each summer gets hotter year after year. I’m not turning the oven on and avoiding it as much as possible. Ironically, using the oven gets more tempting when the weather is hot; the thought crosses my mind every hour. I hope it’s cooler wherever you are.

I’ve got exciting news! To celebrate the end of summer, I’m offering an exclusive 20% discount on all annual subscriptions—but only until September 22! Don’t miss out on this chance to dive into a full year of flavor-packed recipes, kitchen tips, and more, all at a special rate. Now's the perfect time to join the community and make your cooking even more delicious!

I love sharing cookbooks that I adore with you. It’s one of my highlights of writing a newsletter because a new stack of cookbooks is published each year that inspires and teaches me so much. So, it’s time for me to share some of the books I’ve been reading and cooking joyfully out of. I’ve also got a special treat for you - two recipes from Sebze, my new favorite vegetarian cookbook by author Özlem Warren. Scroll to the bottom to get the recipes.

The Cookbooks I’m Reading

The Memory of Taste - Tu David Phu and Soleil Ho (Amazon/Bookshop)

I knew Chef Phu and Soleil Ho from my time in Oakland and was very excited to learn they were working on a Vietnamese cookbook together. I don’t want to give too much away because this is a book you need to sit down and read from page to page. Chef Phu shares his family’s experiences in Vietnam and Oakland and the direct impact of the war on how it shaped their lives and food. You’ll learn about fish sauces, how to butcher a fish, and much more, and also understand Chef Phu and his family’s love for the sea.

Join us this month at Now Serving, LA. I’ll interview and speak with Chef Phu about his new book (Tickets Here) on Sunday, September 15th, at 11 a.m. PDT.

Sebze - Özlem Warren (Amazon/Bookshop): This inspiring book quickly became one of my favorite vegetarian cookbooks to cook out of this year. I know I’ll return to it year after year. I met Özlem in London last year; she is a well-known Turkish chef and instructor, so it’s no surprise that this book is a must-have resource for anyone wanting to learn Turkish cuisine but also one on fantastic vegetarian cooking.

I've shared two recipes in this newsletter to give you a taste of what to expect from this book. Next on my list is Özlem’s Simit recipe (one of my life’s goals is to learn how to make this delicious bread).

Crazy Water, Pickled Lemons - Diana Henry (Amazon/Bookshop) This is a new edition of Diana’s original book. I always tell people who want to learn food writing to read Diana’s books because she is a cook’s writer and a master at creating gorgeous food. Ready every essay and headnote in this book to see how she brings her memories to life. This book is centered around and inspired by the Middle East, the Mediterranean, and North African flavors. Her Ajo Blanco and Chilled Avocado and Cilantro Soup are comforting in this miserable hot weather we’re experiencing in LA.

Small Batch Cookies - Edd Kimber (Amazon/Bookshop)

I’m guilty of writing a few cookie recipes that make a dozen or more cookies. Edd Kimber's newest addition to his best-selling Small Batch dessert cookbook series made me feel much more confident about writing recipes for fewer cookies in my next cookbook. Of all the dessert-focused books I’ve read this year, this one also stands out because of his ability to play with flavors. You won’t get the same old cookie recipes that seem to pop up in most cookbooks, so this book quickly grabbed my attention. His knowledge and expertise at dessert also shine through, and you’ll end up a smarter baker.

Big Vegan Flavor - Nisha Vora (Amazon/Bookshop) Full disclosure: I wrote the blurb for this book. I first learned of Nisha via her YouTube channel (as you will learn today, I subscribe to a few cooking channels there) and love the energy she brings to her cooking. This book is a hefty tome and covers a lot of ground. The flavors are global, and you’ll learn how to stock your pantry with delicious ingredients and condiments. The Crispy Quinoa Salad with Savory Herbed Almonds is on repeat here!

Bethlehem - Fadi Kattan (Amazon/Bookshop)

This gorgeous, powerful, and soulful cookbook is told through the lens of Fadi Kattan (the owner of Akub in London and Fawda in Bethlehem), one of the most renowned Palestinian Chefs in the world. Family traditions, stories, and community are told through food, and the book chapters are sorted by the seasons. I’ve cooked his Mujadara and the Labneh Balls with Nigella Seeds and can’t wait to cook from this treasure.

The Essential Wok Companion - Marion Grasby(CookDineHost)

I’m revealing too much about YouTube food channels today. Australian Chef and Powerhouse Marion Grasby is entertaining and intelligent, and I love her cooking style. The recipes in this stunning book (the photos are breathtaking) cover various Asian dishes, showcasing the wok's versatility as a kitchen tool for everyday cooking. Her recipes for Creamy Mashed Potatoes, Mexican Wok-Charred Corn Salad, Beef and Chorizo Tacos, and Aloo Keema and Cumin Rice cooked in the wok are a testament to this. This book is focused on technique, and its goal is to teach, which it does splendidly without being overwhelming.

This week, I’ve got two new recipes from Turkey via cookbook author Özlem Warren, Sebze (Hardie Grant, 2024), one of the books I mentioned earlier. I’ve cooked out of it plenty and enjoyed every dish, and the recipes pack flavor combined with artful simplicity in preparation. First is her Garlicky Zucchini and Carrots with Walnuts in Yogurt, the perfect dish to savor in this heat wave. It’s served at room temperature or chilled; you can eat it in many ways. The second is her Okra with Chickpeas, Lemon, and Dried Mint Stew, which is delicious over steamed rice or bread. I hope you enjoy them as much as I do!

Have an amazing and cool week,

xx

Nik