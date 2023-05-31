Cheesy Harissa Ramen

Last weekend we drove to Tucson and met up with fellow Substack author

. I first met John when we moved to Oakland; since then, he’s been a fantastic mentor and friend. It was a special treat to catch up and see what he’s been up to since he moved to Arizona. It was also an excellent opportunity to get someone who’s lived there for a few years to share their favorite spots and foods in the city. We were in for a treat.

We visited the San Xavier del Bac Mission and Sabino Canyon. Since I do not like to hike or camp but love nature, the crawler that takes people up and down the trail was perfect. Carry plenty of water to drink!

Tucson Snapshots!

Desert landscapes are jaw-droppingly gorgeous, but I also find them a stark reminder of how brutal nature can be and how life evolves around it. Despite the near 100 degrees temperature in spring, the desert was much greener than anticipated, and I even saw a few spots with water and some streams. There were the hallmark green palo verde trees, tall saguaro cacti that grow everywhere, and a variety of other smaller cacti whose names I am unfamiliar with. I spotted one road runner that sprinted across the street too quickly for me to grab a photo, and it ran carrying something in its mouth—no snakes (phew!).

Tacos and Birria at El Taco Rustico

Yes, I did try the famous Sonoran hot dog, and the best one I ate was at Ruiz Hot Dogs. It had just the right amount of bread and sausage, and I got it with the works. I also picked up a couple of chocolate bars at Monsoon Chocolate, and I can’t wait to try them. Be warned when you enter their store, you’re entering an intense chocolate-filled dream. The aroma will take over. One thing surprised me; many places close early in Tucson, and most restaurants had a 9 pm cutoff time. So plan your restaurant trips accordingly. I also ate fantastic birria tacos at El Taco Rustico. I want to return just for the birria tacos; they have the right amount of crispiness that dips perfectly into the bowl of birria. That moment when the taco moves from the birria liquid to my mouth is pure magic.

The Sonoran Hot Dog From Ruiz Hot Dogs

We also went to Tito and Pep for dinner, who recently made it to the NYT’s Best 50 Restaurants in America. I can honestly say that everything we ordered was delightful and delicious without trying to sound trite. The queso fundido and all the salads, especially the lettuce, pork chop, and scallops (a special addition to the menu that day), were superb. I usually avoid panna cotta (and brussels sprouts because every restaurant offers them) on menus. Still, the combination of passion fruit, pineapple, and raspberries piqued my interest, and I’m glad I got it. It was one of my favorite desserts of the trip.

Our Dinner at Tito and Pep

Finally, as always, I made sure to find a thrift store and found a vintage Dansk Wooden Salad bowl. I’ve been looking for a big wooden salad bowl for a while, and they’re all so expensive. When we came home, I washed the bowl, patted it dry, and gave it a good soak in wood oil. It now looks shiny and brand new, and I’m sure you’ll see it in a future recipe or two.

My new thrift store finds, plus some bars of Monsoon Chocolate.

What We Cooked in May

May Recipes

May was an exciting month. I made a Saag Gnoochi Tadka based on Saag/Palak Paneer. The gnocchi is pan-fried, then tossed into a pot of saag sauce, and finished with a hot sizzling tadka of spices and a little sprinkling of crumbled feta. Then came the Cheesy Harissa Ramen, a tribute to a spicy cheese sauce-loaded ramen noodle recipe from childhood (I grew up eating a lot of ramen and Maggi noodles back in India). Besides a good deal of harissa and cheddar, there’s garlic and miso to amp up the umami. Make The Tomato Vinaigrette if you want to try something experimental and fun. It uses tomato powder and is an umami flavor bomb. Try the Date and Tamarind Cake/Loaf, my Mango Lassi, and the Lychee Lime Popsicles for something sweet. Summer brings in the fruit, and I intend to take full advantage.

That’s all this week, have fun and stay tuned for a whole new month of new recipes in June.

xx

Nik