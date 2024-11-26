🌟 Welcome to The Flavor Files! 🌟

THANKSGIVING EATS

We’re not visiting my in-laws this year, but I’m hosting a small group of friends for dinner this week. I’ve got mashed potatoes and the shaved Brussels sprouts salad with creme fraiche (from The Flavor Equation), my golden turkey (which I’m going to cook on my oven’s in-built rotisserie for the first time), and leave some new potatoes to cook in the drippings in a roasting pan, mac and cheese, cornbread (The Flavor Equation)green beans with miso onions, and a sweet potato pie (The Flavor Equation). The salad might change, or I might serve two salads. I am unsure. I rarely serve appetizers at Thanksgiving, or if I do, they’re a bowl of nuts. Appetizers are unnecessary for such a large and elaborate meal.

Thanksgiving isn’t just about turkey, stuffing, and cranberry sauce—it’s the grand finale that truly steals the show. The moment when everyone gathers around the table, forks ready, eyes gleaming at the dessert spread. This year, let’s make that moment unforgettable.

Whether you’re craving classic pies with a twist, decadent cakes that demand a second slice, or innovative treats that will leave your guests in awe, I’ve got you covered. From rich flavors to perfectly balanced bites, these recipes are designed to end your feast on the sweetest note possible.

So grab your whisk, preheat your oven, and dive into the dessert lineup to make your 2024 Thanksgiving one for the books! 🎉

Thanksgiving Sweets

Don’t forget to check out the other recipes I’ve curated for your Thanksgiving.

More Thanksgiving Notes

You could give people a dish to make and give yourself some relief, or you could do it all on your own. If you decide to do the latter, remember to organize your schedule to make it easier and streamlined. And let everyone else clean up after dinner, so you relax.

I don’t see this mentioned, but it’s worth remembering. If you buy a pre-brined turkey, there is no point in brining it again. Leave it in a brine won’t increase the water-holding capacity anymore, and it can make the bird taste saltier. And if you are brining, start in time depending on your recipe. I brine mine on Wednesday and cook it on Thursday.

Make the pie crusts on Wednesday and finish them off on Thursday.

If you like canned cranberry sauce from a can, it is okay. This one, for some reason, divides people like no other food. Oh another one is Breading v/s Stuffing.

If you’re looking for a non-alcoholic drink that isn’t too sweet, I recommend De Soi’s St. Moritz Mule, a cranberry-flavored drink I’ve fallen in love with. I’m also adding it to my Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations. I will also serve these sparkling, non-alcoholic wines from ISH and ODD Bird.

WHAT TO DO WITH LEFTOVERS

Get rid of what you don’t want. You can get leftover takeaway containers or ask your guests to bring their own.

Most recipes that work for chicken will be good for reusing leftover turkey. Honestly, turkey can be swapped in any recipe where rotisserie chicken is used. Try the leftover turkey tacos, cabbage and chicken salad with curry leaf vinaigrette, celery ginger soup with chicken, spiced chickpeas and rotisserie chicken pulao, and herb lemon chicken soup. Use the bones to make stock by roasting them and then boiling in water like you would normally make stock.

I also like to make a “ Thanksgiving Leftovers Sandwich ”, which consists of toasted focaccia brushed lightly with olive oil and a thin layer of aioli or some type of hot mayo, shredded turkey, cranberry chutney, stuffing, and green beans. Oh, and a light sprinkling of mozzarella! I got a panini maker a few months ago; this might be a good one to test drive the machine.

I don’t do much with the sides besides reheating them. I like them the way they were meant to be. Cornbread usually gets repurposed into a casserole or a breakfast hash with leftover potatoes. Depending on how much mashed potatoes are left and what kind of vegetable sides (green beans are good for this) I’ve got remaining, I’ll fold them with eggs and make potato cakes.

Dessert. I’ve never had leftovers, but if I did, I would refrigerate and eat my slice of pie quietly at night when I watch TV or read a book.

Have a great holiday week!

Nik

