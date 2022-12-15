Hi Friends,

Before we jump into my favorite cookbooks of 2022, I want to share some exciting news with you—Mark your calendars for December 19th, 2022 (barring unforeseen issues). My site, A Brown Table, is getting a big makeover. I started writing my blog almost twelve years ago, and it was time for a much-needed facelift. For the past six months, I’ve been working behind the scenes on designing a new website. New recipes, new looks, new features, and so much more to ring in the new year that I know you will love as much as I do.

Let’s move on to My Favorite Cookbooks of 2022

As the year ends, I get to share my favorite cookbooks published in 2022 that I’ve enjoyed reading and cooking. Some focus on general cooking, others on cuisines from different parts of the world, others are technique-focused, and others are driven by the author’s personal experiences and stories. I hope you find something here to add to your holiday gift list. If you enjoy these cookbooks, please take a moment to show your appreciation for the authors and leave them a review. Besides preorders, reviews are a tremendous help to authors. I (and the authors) appreciate your support!

Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files/Deb Perelman

Deb is correct; this book is a keeper. This is an everyday cookbook that is sure to make everyone happy. I’ve already tried the bialy, pistachio pesto with toasted ricotta gnocchi and the carrot tarte tatin, and I can’t wait to cook more out of it.

Portugal, The Cookbook/Leandro Carreira

This was one of my favorite international cookbooks, partly because I canceled my trip to Portugal three years ago when COVID hit. It filled up a big gap and cemented my resolve to make new plans to travel. The book contains beautiful images of the Portuguese landscape, from the stunning coastline to the colorful markets. The book is extensive and covers many ingredients, including some of the hallmarks of Portuguese cuisine, like seafood and egg custard tarts.

Masa: Techniques, Recipes, and Reflections on a Timeless Staple/Jorge Gaviria

If we can get multiple books on sourdough every year, we should have a book that celebrates masa in all its glory. I am so glad that the publishers made this book happen. The book is informative and teaches you how to make the perfect masa with all the technical and scientific knowledge.

Ammu: Indian Home Cooking to Nourish Your Soul/Asma Khan

Asma Khan’s second cookbook pays homage to her mother and their relationship. This book reminded me of breaking bread with my family in India and brought back many sweet memories. The recipes are simultaneously unfussy and elegant, and the book is an excellent resource for those who want to learn how to cook Indian food at home.

Lanka Food: Serendipity & Spice/O Tama Carey

This incredible and stunning cookbook on Sri Lankan food opens a world of rich flavors and textures. From spicy sambols to velvety curries and fragrant hoppers, expect this book to transport you to a place of joy and satisfaction.

Korean American: Food That Tastes Like Home/Eric Kim

What I love about this cookbook is its soul. The inviting recipes and stories are told through the author’s eyes, the child of Korean immigrants, and Eric’s triumphant journey of acceptance and courage will move you.

Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico/Rick Martínez

Rick’s book quickly became one of my favorite cookbooks on Mexican cuisine, and I suspect it might become the guide for a new generation of cooks. The book is bold and colorful, and two of my favorite recipes include the cochinita pibil and the tacos árabes.

The Perfect Loaf: The Craft and Science of Sourdough Breads, Sweets, and More: A Baking Book/Maurizio Leo

This is one of the most user-friendly books I’ve seen on bread making and carries a lifetime of knowledge baked in (pun intended). Plenty of easy-to-understand illustrations and photographs accompany the book, so you don’t feel lost or intimidated. This book is a must for anyone who loves to make sourdough.

Small Batch Bakes: Baking Cakes, Cookies, Bars, and Buns for One to Six People /Edd Kimber

You know those moments when you want something sweet, but you don’t want to end up with twenty-four brownies or cookies? Edd Kimber masterfully solves that problem for us in his latest, Small Batch Bakes. This is an intelligent book that is both approachable and friendly.

Ballymaloe Desserts: Iconic Recipes and Stories from Ireland/JR Ryall

My friend Emma studied at the Ballymaloe and loved her time there. So, when I heard they had a dessert book coming out, I was curious and thrilled. This an excellent book for people who want to learn how to make desserts and is written by JR Ryall, the head pastry chef at the Ballymaloe House, so you know you’re in good hands.

The Miracle of Salt: Recipes and Techniques to Preserve, Ferment, and Transform Your Food/ Naomi Duguid

This book showcases salt in all its glory. From its impact on civilizations and the multiple roles it plays in cooking. The book uses a wide range of recipes to illustrate those concepts from savory to sweet and gives the reader an appreciation for this essential nutrient and indispensable ingredient.

The Wok: Recipes & Techniques/J. Kenji López-Alt

Novice and experienced wok users will find this tome extremely useful. The book does an excellent job of explaining how woks work and how to use them, and the recipes cover a wide span of Asian countries from China to Thailand.

Food52 Simply Genius: Recipes for Beginners, Busy Cooks, & Curious People/Kirsten Miglore

The Food52 Genius cookbook series is a classic, and this new addition is splendid. I appreciate the helpful tips and tricks interspersed throughout the pages, and I’ve got a recipe for Roasted Sweet Potatoes (from The Flavor Equation) in the book.

The Food Almanac: Volume II/Miranda York

The highly awaited sequel to the first volume, the new book doesn’t disappoint. Besides recipes, expect food essays, poems, and stories by authors like Diana Henry, Meera Sodha, Olia Hercules, Mark Diacono, and Emily Nunn. For people who appreciate good food writing, this book will make them happy (and I don’t say this because I’ve got a couple of recipes in the book too).

