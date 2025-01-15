Welcome to The Flavor Files, where I share my love for cooking and food science. All my recipes can be found at Nik Sharma Cooks.

My latest cookbook, Veg-Table, is available here.

Dear Friends,

I hope this message finds you safe and well. I planned to take a few days to relax and finish my cookbook manuscript before sending out my first newsletter last week. I must apologize; my first newsletter is a bit late. Life had other plans. Last Tuesday marked the beginning of a nightmare I’ll never forget. Even as I write this, the Eaton Fire, which tore through neighborhoods near my home in Altadena and Pasadena, is still burning. The Palisades Fire continues to smolder, and as I write this, we’re supposed to stay alert.

Michael was away in London for work, leaving me home with our pets. The day started with rough winds during Paddington’s morning walk, which I cut short. By midday, I heard about the Palisades Fire, and as the winds grew stronger, news of the nearby Eaton Fire broke. I’ve learned a lot from Michael’s crisis-management experience as a military vet, and something told me to be prepared. I packed a bag for myself and the pets in case we needed to leave quickly. The winds rattled the house that evening, and the pets seemed unsettled, curling up beside me for comfort.

That night, I barely slept, staying vigilant for alerts. Around 3 a.m., the winds became deafening, and I noticed broken outdoor furniture and the faint, acrid smell of smoke in the air. It was time to go. My dear friend

, who writes

, graciously offered her home as a refuge. So, I packed a few more essentials, got the pets ready, and left.

Leaving home that morning was surreal. I didn’t realize then that it might be for the last time. The sky was blackened with smoke, and white ash fell like snow as we drove away. Trees and branches littered the roads, and the car swayed in the wind. The evacuation zones expanded to include my neighborhood, and the waiting game began.

The hours were filled with anxiety, checking apps for updates, and trying to stay distracted with bad reality TV. Two friends lost their homes to the fires, a reminder of how quickly life can change. I worked on my manuscript to keep my mind busy during the chaos. We worked on backup plans to leave L.A. and go to Orange County or Arizona in case the fires came to where we were.

By the next morning, my home was still standing, but the fires continued, and the devastation around us weighed heavily. When Michael returned to LA, we decided to come back home. The air was thick with smoke, and layers of ash covered everything. The pets were glad to be back, but we stayed ready to evacuate again if needed.

Cooking, which usually brings me comfort, felt useless during this time. The uncertainty was overwhelming. We relied on takeout until I finally mustered the energy and enthusiasm to cook over the weekend. It wasn’t joyful, but it was a small step forward. It was a task that needed to be done.

We moved to Los Angeles from Oakland five years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic. The transition wasn’t easy—adjusting to a new city while navigating a global crisis and trying to meet people later in life posed its own unique challenges. At one point, I felt so out of place in LA that I seriously considered moving back to Oakland or even D.C.. But over time, LA worked its magic on me. I quickly fell in love with this city: its people, vibrant cultures, and incredible food. I’ve even come to appreciate the predictably long traffic stretches; it’s all part of the charm that makes this place feel like home.

In this difficult time, our community's support gave me hope. Dropping off supplies at fire stations, cooking with friends like Rie McClenny for our neighbors in need at restaurant kitchens, and seeing people come together reminded me of the power of kindness. It also forced me to leave the house, which I’ve been afraid to do. What if something happens while I’m away?

On Monday evening, I caught up with Khushbu. She wanted to bake an olive oil cake for her friend who recently had a baby. I told her I was struggling with thinking about what to cook for the newsletter and gave her the olive oil cake recipe I used. After we got off the phone. Amid the chaos, I found a bottle of Corto Olive Oil I’d been saving for a special occasion. I realized that moment, simply being alive and safe, was special enough. The scent of the basil and lemongrass-infused oil brought back comforting memories of freshly squeezed sugarcane and lime juice from my childhood in India. It piqued my curiosity, and I thought about the olive oil cake I’d just talked to Khushbu about. These flavors could work with chocolate. There was only one way to find out. Cake is one of the foods I turn to when I’m anxious, so I shouldn’t be surprised that this is the first recipe I’ve been happy to do in the kitchen.

Today’s newsletter includes links to organizations and groups supporting those affected by the fires. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this challenging time. Your kindness means the world to me and my fellow Angelenos.

With gratitude and love,

Nik

RESOURCES AND LINKS TO SUPPORT ANGELENOS and LA COUNTY

Mutual Aid LA, Baby2Baby, Core, Pasadena Humane Society, World Central Kitchen

Here’s a list of local restaurants providing meals to the first responders from Eater LA, LA Taco, and Infatuation LA. If you live in Los Angeles, try to eat at a local restaurant as

points out in

that they need our support, too. We went to

this week for dinner, and the restaurant had plenty of empty seats. Our local radio station, KCRW, has an exhaustive list of

. If you want to volunteer in person, here is a

RECIPE THIS WEEK

This week’s recipe is free to all my subscribers. This is my Extra-Virgin Olive Oil Chocolate Cake, which I made with Corto’s Agrummato Basil and Lemon Grass Extra-Virgin Olive Oil. Typically, aromas become more prominent at warmer temperatures, but in this cake, you serve it cool at room temperature. The intensity of the basil and lemongrass with the herby notes of the olive oil shines gorgeously at room temperature. Use whatever extra-virgin olive oil you have, but make sure it’s extra fruity and delicious, which carries this cake to success.

Olive Oil Chocolate Cake