I'm in Seattle, gearing up for the first day of my book tour. The leaves are starting to turn all shades of red to orange, a reminder that fall is here.

Last night, I grabbed dinner at Ba Bar with The Seattle Times critic Tan Vinh. What now seems like eons ago, Tan hosted my talk at Book Larder several years ago for my first book, Season. We caught up over a steaming heaping plate of Singapore noodles with delightfully caramelized mushrooms and a side of crispy imperial rolls.

Veg-Table is up, front, and center on the Amazon Books NYC billboard at 7th Ave. and 34th St., near Penn Station, until October 29th! I almost dropped my phone because my hands started to tremble; I wasn't expecting to read that. I've never had any book or anything I've done on a billboard; this was BIG! I'm not going to NYC this week, and I won't see it in person. It was extra special that they sent me a few photos of the billboard. Veg-Table is now a billboard queen like those fancy models on runways or a big fancy movie!

Today, I want to thank every single one of you who've supported me and preordered a copy of Veg-Table. I appreciate you! I hope you enjoy this cookbook for many years to come and it gets stained plenty in your kitchen (that's the biggest reward for a cookbook author). You've been instrumental in helping spread the word about this book and the biggest champions of my work. If you have a moment, please leave a review on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, or the many indie bookstores that you purchased the book from. Thank you!

Get Your Copy of Veg-Table Now!

I also want to thank everyone who worked with me behind the scenes on this book. Thank you to my publisher, Chronicle Books, my editor, Sarah Billingsley, and my book designer, Lizzie Vaughan. Lizzie is responsible for the book's fonts, layouts, and styles and is also the brains behind the periodic table of vegetables you see on the end pages. My book is illustrated by Matteo Riva, who also worked on my previous cookbook, The Flavor Equation. Matteo has the unique ability to make all the sketches I draw out on my iPad (on the Concepts app) legible and attractive. My literary agent, Maria Ribas at Stonesong Literary, who's worked with me on all my books, convinces publishers to invest in authors like me. I also want to thank Jacki Glick, Stephanie Moon, and Keely Thomas-Menter, who have tirelessly worked on the marketing and publicity behind this book.

It's time for me to get ready and start this tour. I can't wait to see your photos of the book and what you cook out of it. For those of you coming to meet over the next couple of weeks, I'm looking forward to seeing all of you. Have fun cooking and more importantly fun with the book.

Thank you!