In all the time I’ve lived on this planet, I never thought the day would arrive when I would share this story with you. I was in for a real shock on my regular weekend call with my mom. Let me first paint the picture for you. My mother lives in Bandra, one of the many suburbs of Bombay. Unlike the suburbs here in America, Bandra is very urban, a thick concrete jungle adjacent to the sea. For comparison, Bombay reminds me of NYC. Growing up, the fish and crabs by the shore were the wildest things I’d seen. As a child, the zoo contained what I called - the real wildlife. So you can imagine my jaw dropped when my mom told me she had a monkey in the kitchen. A MONKEY! It ate their food, but my sister managed to chase it away. Of course, we were hysterically laughing! Since monkeys can be aggressive, my mom has the entire house under lockdown. The windows are shut and latched at all times. It’s a wild time at the Sharmas. The monkey is also harassing their other neighbors in their apartment complex and their neighborhood. There’s a neighborhood WhatsApp thread about it too.

Where did the monkey come from? My only guess is that it escaped from the zoo, an abandoned pet, or maybe it traveled from the furthest parts of the city adjacent to the forests. Perhaps it took the local train and traveled. This keeps me up at night; I keep trying to figure it out. While I ponder this, I have some lovely news to share.

A Sneak Peek Inside Veg-Table

It’s my birthday week! I’m going to be older, and I’d like to think slightly wiser than I was a year ago. A few grey hairs are now showing up. It’s the one week I eat all my favorite things and introduce some new ones. Cakes and ice cream are on my mind!

A younger me visiting my paternal grandparents’ home in UP, India, and always being pro-puppies.

My friend Jacki and I stopped by the iconic Mashti Malone in LA, renowned for its spectacular Iranian ice cream flavors. Mashti Malone has been on my list of places to visit since I moved here, and I finally did it! Jacki got the saffron rose water pistachio ice cream sandwich, and I got a triple scoop: Orange blossom ice cream and the rose water faloodeh ice cream (there’s a deep red sour cherry version of this which I sampled and loved), including the saffron ice cream Jacki got. The flavors are brilliant and comforting, the staff is lovely and friendly, and I want to return soon. I also noticed baklava and jalebis when I walked in, but I didn’t have room for them and was focused on the ice cream. Next time, I need to try the Persian cucumber flavor.

The Saffron Rosewater and Pistachio Ice Cream Sandwich + my triple scoop that contained the Faloodeh Ice Cream from LA’s Mashti Malone

Last weekend I stopped by my local Indian grocery store, Bhanu, and got myself the Vadilal saffron pistachio ice cream cone. This one was purely nostalgic ( it’s not the best ); Vadilal is an Indian brand of ice cream that most kids who grew up in India are familiar with. It has streaks of milk chocolate running through it that work well with the pistachios. I also picked up a bag of bhel (picture not shown) sans puris and made some at home. Bhel is a street food snack of dry puffed rice, chickpea flour threads, chopped vegetables like red onions, boiled potatoes, and a mixture of sweet and spicy sauces. If you’re up for it, maybe we’ll make it here.

Vadilal’s Saffron Pistachio Ice Cream from my Indian Grocery Store

My birthday week also coincides with the Indian mango season, and I’ve already eaten plenty of good Alphonso mangoes; it’s always good to start with the King. I’m hoping to get my hands on some Kesar mangoes soon and devour them. Three things to remember with mangoes: don’t wear nice clothes when eating them, as the stain is permanent; eat near a sink, especially if they’re juicy, and mangoes ripen very fast, eat them soon after you buy (especially since these mangoes are imported). Other than Indian mangoes, the best ones I’ve eaten to date were the Honey variety in Australia earlier this year.

My first Alphonso mango of 2023

I’ve got two more ice cream spots to check out during birthday week that I’ll report back on. Stay tuned!

This week’s new recipe is a cake/bread - I’ll let you decide. I’ve made Zucchini Bread with sweet and sticky bits of dates, sweet and spicy crystallized ginger, thin crunchy sliced almonds, and threw in some lemon zest. It’s fragrant, sweet, and gorgeous in the morning, lightly toasted with a slap of salted butter.

Zucchini Bread Recipe

For dinner, there’s a recipe for General Tso’s chicken, one of my favorites when I get takeout. This recipe comes from my pal Kian Lam Kho's book Phoenix Claws and Jade Trees, an excellent cookbook for anyone who wants to learn Chinese cooking. This version of General Tso’s chicken is not cloyingly sweet and deliciously spicy and fragrant. Make a bowl of warm plain rice to eat alongside.

General Tso's Chicken Recipe

I’m off to work on the final round of “mechanics” on my book galleys (it’s getting close for it to head out to the printers!) and taste a few more ice creams from some new spots this week. Have a fantastic week, and I will catch you next week; slightly older and, hopefully, a little wiser.

Until next time,

xx

Nik