Happy Easter!

To everyone celebrating, I hope you have a wonderful time. I took a break from bookwork this weekend, and I binge-watched the entire season of 3 Body Problem(Netflix). I needed something good after Foundation (Apple TV), and this filled the gap well. This week, we’re getting into the science of vinaigrettes and why the notion of a perfect ratio is somewhat murky.

DON'T FORGET: I’ll be in New York next month at the James Beard Foundation’s new Platform to celebrate Earth Day, and I’ll be conversing with the award-winning food writer Helen Rosner of The New Yorker to discuss my book, Veg-Table. Say hi! Ticket details are here.

If you’ve been enjoying the newsletters, recipes, and conversations on food science, please consider signing up for a paid subscription. Your support aids my writing and research and the creation and testing of the recipes. I appreciate you!

Nik

🥕🥕🥕 My NEW COOKBOOK, VEG-TABLE, is now named a Best Cookbook of 2023 and is available worldwide! Please check it out, and thank you for your support. If you have a moment to spare, please leave a review for Veg-Table on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Waterstones, or the many indie bookstores where you purchased the book. Thank you!

I file this under a brunch dish or the last-minute dinner option - baked eggs with kimchi sprinkled with shichimi togarashi. Crispy hot hashbrowns or tater tots and toasted sourdough are splendid companions to this dish.

Recipe

Does the Perfect Vinaigrette Ratio Exist?

By now, we all know that oil and vinegar hate each other. They refuse to get along, and even when we shake them in a jar together, they’ll return to their original positions and behave like nothing ever happened.