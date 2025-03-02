Welcome to The Flavor Files, where I share my love for cooking and food science. All my recipes can be found at Nik Sharma Cooks.

Hello Friends,

I made two valiant attempts to snag the infamous $19 strawberry at Erewhon, only to be disappointed both times. This elusive berry vanishes within hours of hitting the shelves—like a VIP at an exclusive club, except juicier. I was told it arrives just once a week, but frankly, I lacked the dedication (or stamina) to call daily like a produce-obsessed detective.

So, dear reader, I regret to inform you that I cannot personally verify whether this strawberry is, in fact, life-changing or simply an overpriced fruit with a cult following. Instead, I consoled myself with a burrito and a bottle of sea moss gel (it’s tasteless but promises many health benefits) because nothing says "Los Angeles grocery store adventure" quite like that combo.

And really, Erewhon remains one of the most fascinating places I’ve visited, not just in LA but possibly in the entire country. Where else can you experience both sticker shock and deep contemplation of your wellness choices in the span of a single aisle?

Experiments with Yogurt

I always ferment my yogurt at 113°F [45°C]/overnight using sous vide, a method that’s given me consistently creamy results. But recently, while experimenting with new batches, I was struck by just how dramatically different the textures turned out when compared to a batch left to ferment at room temperature. The sous vide version was noticeably smoother, richer, and just better—both in texture and flavor.

What to Cook This Week

For my free members of my newsletter, make this Italian Sausage Gochujang Pasta. There’s a particular magic in recipes that bring together the unexpected, where ingredients from different culinary traditions meet and, rather than clash, create something utterly harmonious. This Italian Sausage Gochujang Pasta is precisely that: the rich, spiced depth of gochujang melds beautifully with the savory, meaty notes of Italian sausage, all enveloped in a luscious sauce that clings to every strand of pasta.

It’s bold yet balanced, comforting yet full of intrigue. The kind of dish that feels instinctive—one bite, and you wonder why you haven’t been making it all along. Quick enough for a weeknight, special enough for company, and guaranteed to become a staple in your repertoire.

For my paid subscribers this week, I’ve got my take on the classic Creamy Chicken and Corn Chowder with warm Indian spices, perfect for this time of year.