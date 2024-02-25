Hello!

Thank you for reading my newsletter. It is a privilege to be in your inbox every week, and I am grateful for it. This week, we will discuss salt and compare kosher v/s fine sea salt.

In big news, I'm working on my FOURTH cookbook with Chronicle Books! I can't believe I just typed that, FOURTH! It won't be out for a while, but I wanted to take this opportunity and get your opinions. What types of recipes, techniques, or food science questions would you like to see me cover in the book? Though there might be some Indian recipes, this isn't an Indian cookbook, so the recipes, methods, etc., will have a broader focus.

When I started writing for prominent media publications, I encountered an ingredient that admittedly felt like every editor’s favorite child: kosher salt. As someone who always used fine or flaky sea salt until then, kosher salt sounded exclusively reserved for food writers or chefs. Until then, I felt like I’d lived under a rock and thought everyone used kosher salt but me. I’d test my recipes with fine sea salt and turn in my work to my editors, who would return and ask me to use kosher salt. I’d buy kosher salt and then retest and report the recipe. When I asked them why they preferred kosher over other salts, one editor told me everyone uses it (which is not a good answer for anything), and another said it was easier to grab and dissolved faster than other salts. I eventually stopped using kosher salt in my recipes, and you’ll notice almost all my recipes use fine sea salt unless stated otherwise in my cookbooks and blog.

What is Salt

Certainly, salt is an essential ingredient in cooking and our lives. To a chemist, salt is a combination of an acid and a metal holding on to each other via chemical bonds; to a cook, salt refers mainly to sodium chloride. Sodium chloride is a salt formed when the metal sodium reacts with hydrochloric acid. Salt is significant in many cultures, too; it can be used to ward off bad luck, purify, and even as a symbolic offering.

We use other salts in our cooking, like baking soda for all our baking and brining needs, sodium alginate for reverse spherification, sodium pectate as a thickener, sodium acetate and sodium diacetate in salt and vinegar flavored chips, etc. Salts don’t necessarily need to contain sodium; they can also be made from other metals like calcium chloride, used in cheesemaking.

Fine Sea Salt under the Microscope (The Flavor Equation/Chronicle Books 2020)

Where Does Salt Come From

Salt does not originate in the sea. Salt starts in land rocks that eventually dissolve by rainwater and leach into the ocean, where sea salt is collected. Some manufacturers also mine salts from rocks but won’t label them sea salt. Sea salt should remind you of the ocean without the sulfury smell that comes from algae and should taste salty.

Is Food Salt-Free?

There is no salt-free food except for a few foods like pure water, oil, and sugar. I’ve noticed that salt and sodium often get mixed up in this question. Most people are concerned with the amount of sodium in their food, and rightly so; most of us consume more than we need. In reality, sodium is an essential component of life on this planet; it will be present in some form or another in everything you eat. It’s even present in DNA. However, some foods are lower in sodium, like strawberries, while others are naturally richer, like tomatoes. One of my research studies at Georgetown involved understanding how low and high-sodium diets affect the body - our bones are the biggest bank for sodium. When the body is kept in a sustained state of low sodium over time, biochemical processes kick in and dissolve the bone to bring our sodium levels back to normal, which can lead to osteoporosis. Conversely, too much sodium leads to high blood pressure and other problems.

When I got into developing recipes, I noticed one thing, especially in baking: American cookbooks almost always call for adding more salt, while European cookbooks usually don’t. One of my favorite dessert books by an American author uses cream cheese in several recipes, and each recipe calls for adding more salt to help texture. Cream cheese is already heavily salted; adding more salt would not make any difference in those ratios. I tested it out with and without salt, and it didn’t affect texture or taste. You should know how your ingredients taste whenever possible and what’s in them; it gives you a sense of how much salt to add. Bone broth and dishes made with it will be very rich in sodium because the bones and water are cooked slowly until the bones fall apart and disintegrate.

Saltiness

Saltiness refers to the taste of salt. When salt in our food dissolves in the water in our saliva, it binds our taste receptors, which sends a signal to our brains and tells us whether our food is salty and to what degree. There are limitations to how much salt we can taste comfortably - as a protective mechanism; our brains will tell us that too much salt in our food tastes unpleasant or sour. Salt affects our perception of other tastes, too. Too much salt reduces our ability to taste sweetness. Add a pinch of salt to a ripe mango or peach, and notice how it tastes slightly less sweet. A pinch of flaky salt on a chocolate chip cookie or ice cream achieves the same effect. The amount of sugar hasn’t changed, but we’re tasting less of it. For those who want to cut back on the amount of salt in food, I always tell them to use more acid. Cooking acids like lemon juice and vinegar enhance the perception of saltiness. Salt also amplifies the perception of the umami taste - imagine the taste of soy sauce without salt; the savoriness won’t be as intense. My favorite Greek restaurant serves a plate of olive oil sprinkled with salt flakes and a drizzle of sweet balsamic vinegar with bread at the start of every meal. Try the same thing at home, adding one ingredient at a time, and see how your taste perception changes with adding salt and vinegar.

Texture

Salt affects the texture of food in many ways. It draws out water from food through osmosis and makes food last longer. Salt can change the texture of a cake or bread; it makes ice cream smoother and softer by reducing water's freezing point and ice crystals' formation. Salt changes the solubility of proteins by playing with the electric charges of the amino acids in proteins, causing changes in shape that lead to protein denaturation and help meat turn tender.

Salt, Kosher, and Otherwise

Let’s come back to kosher salt. My nemesis, okay, that’s a stretch. I don’t hate it, but I think its significance in the cooking world is highly exaggerated. I prefer fine sea salt because it’s readily available everywhere and drastically cheaper. It also helps make my recipes a little easier for all my readers, many of whom live not only in America but also in countries like the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

Several years ago, I asked a few British authors what they used in recipes that called for kosher salt since it wasn’t readily available outside America. A few said they used flaky sea salt, while everyone else used fine sea salt. Let’s address the whole issue of grabbing salt by the hand. IMO, this is the biggest myth. I do not deny differences in the salt crystals from kosher to fine sea salt and shape and texture matter. However, it is as easy to grab kosher salt as it is to grab fine sea salt unless your fingers are perfectly smooth. In terms of size and shape, the larger and more textured the surface, the easier it is to grab something; it won’t slip as easily. This award should go to any flaky salt.

Does kosher salt dissolve faster than any other salt? Compared to fine sea salt, I noticed both roughly dissolved in my hands in the water at room temperature in the same amount of time. I picked the three salts in my kitchen and dissolved 1 g of salt in 50 g of water at room temperature (I ran every experiment three times, and averages are reported below).

Fine sea salt: 14.55 seconds

Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt: 16.99 seconds

Flaky Salt: 57.56 seconds

I must acknowledge human error because I stirred the salts by hand; my stirring didn’t happen at equal speeds every time. I’m also trying to look for the disappearance of all crystals with my eyes. Even though fine sea salt dissolves faster, the time difference doesn’t warrant crowning one better than the other. However, I can, with confidence, say that flaky salt, on the other hand, is the loser here.

The Variable Weighty Nature of Salt

This is where the type of salt creates a bigger impact. I weighed a teaspoon of salt 12 times and came up with these averages. There are big differences in weight. Kosher salt from the two big American salt companies, Diamond and Morton’s, are different. If I used Morton’s salt in a recipe created and tested using Diamond kosher salt, it would taste saltier. If you’re stuck with a specific type of salt at home, use the table below to convert and use the right amount of salt in the recipe.

Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt has this description on its website, “Clean Taste with 53% less sodium by volume compared to table salt”. They’re right; you’ll use less salt, but that doesn’t mean your recipe texture or taste will be spot on. Taste is easier to correct in most recipes; texture often isn’t. In terms of the “Clean Taste”, they’re comparing it to iodized table salt. Iodized salt, like any other food, isn’t bad (food has no moral values; it’s just food) - it was developed to correct iodine deficiencies that lead to developmental and brain issues. Iodine can be obtained through other dietary sources like milk and seaweed. Sea salt has no iodine but contains small quantities of other minerals.

The Final Salty Word

Here’s the truth: you should use what works best for you. Neither kosher nor fine sea salt will get you closer to some vague notion of cooking perfection. Using what is accessible and in the right quantities in the recipe will help you achieve the right results.