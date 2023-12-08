I'm back from London and taking a short but much-needed break!

I love London, the city, the different cultures and the people, the food, and the fact that I can easily get around on foot or the Tube. My trip was spectacular; the enthusiasm around Veg-Table was infectious, the weather was pleasant, and I ate a lot of good food. I couldn’t ask for more. While I missed a classic Thanksgiving dinner this year, I made up for it by indulging in many more holiday festivities. London is extra special during the holidays because everything is decorated much earlier than here, “Christmas is on steroids,” as one friend put it. It is FESTIVE! It was also cold enough that I got an excuse to break out all my winter clothes and bundle up (Ironically, I own more cold weather clothes even though I live in Southern California). Adding to the conundrum, I even picked up a few sweaters to bring back home and wear in 80-degree weather in LA.

Veg-Table was on full display at all the Waterstones locations all over London.

My book events were a blast! The first event was at the iconic Fortnum and Mason, where Itamar of Honey & Co and I chatted about the cookbook and demoed the Royal Cauliflower recipe with Almond Cream. My second dinner was more of a big party at Jikoni with Ravinder Bhogal with a dinner curated from the book. The entire week felt very short because I was having so much fun and running around the city. I also went to the Olive Magazine studios to record a podcast that’s now live. Thank you to everyone who came out, making this a spectacular tour.

Veg-Table at Fortnum and Mason

The Veg-Table Dinner at Jikoni

My 2023 London Bakery & Restaurant Guide

From the bakeries I fell in love with and the restaurants I ate at, this was an exciting food trip. I've divided this list into the bakeries and the restaurants. I took plenty of notes and can now share them with you. Let’s start with pastry, a big highlight of my trip.

The Bakeries