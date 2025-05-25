Welcome to The Flavor Files! 🎉This is where my love for cooking, flavor, and food science all come together—because delicious food is even better when you understand a little of the magic behind it.

This week’s newsletter is a little shorter, but it’s stacked with flavor. I’ve pulled together a curated lineup of recipes perfect for your Memorial Day cookout, whether you’re grilling, chilling, or just enjoying an extra scoop of dessert. I’m taking a moment to unwind this holiday weekend before diving into a very exciting new project (more on that soon). In the meantime, fire up that grill and let’s get cooking

This week, I traded my usual kitchen for the iconic halls of America’s Test Kitchen in Boston, and let me tell you, if you’ve ever wondered what happens when science meets studio lights and a bunch of overachieving spatulas, it’s magic.

I filmed my segments for the ATK TV show with the incredible Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison; two hosts, two totally different vibes, and one shared love for food that made me realize how much I enjoy talking about cooking. Watching the crew work behind the scenes was like witnessing a well-seasoned army of culinary ninjas. These people do not mess around. It’s a well-oiled and seasoned machine. Things I learned: How long it takes to grate a teaspoon of lemon zest and grate ginger on camera without crying (because it takes longer than you think).

Between takes, I cooked up some new recipes (stay tuned), had the cooks taste test them out in the test kitchen, attended several other tastings (doughnuts, ramen, chicken bakes, pot pies, and more), and learned a ton. And just when I thought the week couldn’t get any sweeter, in walked the baking queen herself: Rose Levy Beranbaum. That’s right, THE Rose. She brought cookies. Cookies that she baked. For me. I’m still recovering. Rose shared several tips and juicy stories, and we even got to give her a tour of the test kitchen.

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kickoff to summer, and you know what that means: sunshine, smoky grills, and unapologetically good food. I’ve rounded up my absolute favorite recipes to help you build the perfect cookout menu, whether you’re going full BBQ mode or keeping things fresh and simple. Think juicy grilled mains, vibrant veggie sides, and a few sweet (and salty) surprises. These are the dishes I’ll be making, and trust me, your guests will thank you.

I’ve also included a new recipe - something simple, seasonal, and seriously delicious: roasted strawberries and rhubarb with a balsamic glaze, served over a cloud of thick, creamy Greek yogurt. It’s the kind of dessert (or breakfast—I won’t judge) that looks fancy but takes almost no time. Sweet, tangy, creamy, it’s joy in a bowl.

Here’s wishing you a delicious and restful holiday weekend. I hope you get a chance to kick back, soak up some sun, and savor something good.

Nik