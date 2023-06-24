Hello!

This week, I’ve been busy working on an exciting, special project that I can’t wait to share with you in the next couple of weeks. Until then, I’ve got some fun things to share and new dishes for you to cook.

I recently visited the Yangban Society in L.A. with The L.A. Times restaurant critic Bill Addison. The restaurant is known for the fried wings (the crust on those wings is heaven), which are indeed amazing but so was everything else, including desserts (might I suggest adding the whipped cheesecake and ice cream to your menu).

At Serious Eats, I’ve got two new recipes.

Orecchiette with Broccoli and Toasted Hazelnuts. The pasta is coated in a rich, savory, creamy sauce from broccoli and Parmiggiano-Reggiano.

Image: Serious Eats/ Photo by Amanda Suarez

And this recipe for Cauliflower Pakoras is delightful on a rainy day or, for that matter, any day of the week.

Image: Serious Eats/Amanda Suarez

How to Make A Cannelé

Most recipes that are inherently simple to make and rely on a handful of ingredients are often the trickiest. Cannelés fall into that category of foods, and careful attention to detail will get you the desired results.