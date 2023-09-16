I’m back from a magical trip to Iceland. Everything you heard about Iceland is true; it is truly the land of fire and ice, and yes, I did a short Game of Thrones pilgrimage. I’ll share all my recommendations and what I ate and did with you very soon, including learning how to bake bread in the geothermal hot springs.

This week’s recipe is my upside-down fig cake that is scented with sweet, cool cardamom and the unmistakable aroma of caramel nutty ghee. There are no substitutes for fresh figs; don’t use the dried ones it simply won’t create the same effect. Serve the cake with a spoonful of luscious créme fraîche, skyr, or Greek yogurt.

Upside-Down Fig Cake

I LOVE cheese and all for cooking with it whenever possible. I also have a new recipe for you in my Serious Eats column: a creamy Za’atar-Spiced Cauliflower Gratin. Be generous with the za’atar; if you overshoot a little, I love to add a little extra; it makes the cheese all the more lovely.

Za’atar-Spiced Cauliflower Gratin for Serious Eats/Photo Amanda Suarez

Author Diana Henry, who I adore, has a new updated special edition of her classic cookbook, Roast Figs, Sugar Snow, that I know you’ll love. Not only is Diana a master at creating recipes that soothe the soul, but she is also one of the most important food writers of our time. This book is a feast for the senses.

Leeks in Water from my cookbook, Veg-Table

For most of us, it’s always easier to imagine foodborne infection coming through animal products, and we’re always extra careful with eggs and meat products. But it’s also very easy for our fruit and vegetable produce to get contaminated with harmful germs. While working on Veg-Table, I worked with all sorts of vegetables, from potatoes and yams to the prickly cactus pads and tender stems of asparagus. Properly preparing my vegetables and learning to store them properly and efficiently was as important as cooking with them. There were times when I tested 4 to 5 recipes with the same type of vegetable, so getting the most out of them was critical.

Whether you grow produce in your garden or buy from the market or the store, it’s always a good idea to wash them before using them. Foodborne infections are more common than we imagine. According to the FDA, at least 48 million people in America reported being sick from consuming food contaminated with harmful germs. The WHO reported at least 600 million foodborne illnesses and 420,000 deaths. If anything, these numbers should convince you why washing your produce is a good idea before you use it.