🥖 Hello From Provence 🍈 Los Angeles,

Hey there, friends! I’m back from a whirlwind adventure through Provence and a quick work trip to Napa. The Napa trip was exhilarating—I had the honor of presenting the keynote talk on Flavor Science and Recipe Development at the IHG Luxury Hotels Annual Conference. And guess who I met? The legendary Chef Martin Yan, who started his career with the hotel group!

But let’s talk about Provence, where I had one of the most charming experiences in the town of L'Isle-sur-la-Sorgue—a paradise for art lovers, foodies, and antique hunters. Imagine strolling through a town surrounded by the Sorgue River, earning it the nickname “Venice of Provence.” Historic waterwheels, picturesque canals, and an epic Sunday market made it a highlight of my trip.

The market, which kicks off at 8 am, is a feast for the senses. It’s a bit of a tourist hotspot, so it gets packed, but the sheer variety of food and treasures is worth it. I indulged in the juiciest figs, the sweetest tomatoes, and the most divine Mirabelle and Reine Claude plums. (I'm still kicking myself for not trying the paella, nougat, and all those tapenades—rookie mistake, I know!)

Skip the touristy breakfast spots for your petit déjuner and instead dive straight into the culinary delights at the market. You’ll thank me later. And if you’re like me, with a soft spot for antiques, prepare to get lost among the vintage pop-ups. I found so much inspiration for my food styling—if only I could’ve brought it all home!

Speaking of figs, they’re literally everywhere in Provence. Fig trees peek out from cracks in walls, line the banks of the Sorgue, and pop up in the most unexpected places. And oh, the taste! Some were like eating raspberry jam straight from the tree. Honestly, I could move to Provence just for the figs (long-time readers know I’m obsessed—I’ve got four dwarf fig trees in my LA garden).

Welcome to the third week of my French cooking series!

Now, let’s get to this week’s recipe—a super simple yet utterly glorious dish I encountered at almost every restaurant in Provence. It’s a perfect lesson in flavor pairing: just two ingredients—honey-like sweet Cavaillon melons (a fragrant variety of cantaloupe grown in Provence and related to the famous French Charentais melons) and thin slices of prosciutto or jambon—no need for salt, pepper, or any extras. The magic is in the simplicity, where savory meets sweet to create a refreshing appetizer for those scorching summer days. Considering how hot the weather is in the Northern Hemisphere, this is the perfect antidote. If you can’t find Cavaillon or Charentais melons, look for the sweetest and most fragrant cantaloupe you can find at the market or the store.

And speaking of Cavaillon melons, here’s a fun fact: these unique melons are so cherished in Provence that they’ve been given IGP status (Indication Géographique Protégée) to preserve their authenticity. The town of Cavaillon even hosts a festival in July to celebrate them, though I sadly missed it. If you’re ever gifted a Cavaillon melon, know it’s a big deal, and you’re special (which you already are in my books)! They gave these fruits to dignitaries, and at one time, they offered a tribute to the King of France.

(I also brought back a jar of melon jam, which I’ll be taste-testing soon—stay tuned for the report! I’ve got a strong suspicion that it will go beautifully with cheese.)

This week, for my paid subscribers, we’re making Saffron Chicken Fricassée, an Indian-inspired take on the French Classic.

Imagine the warmth of a classic French chicken fricassée but with a tantalizing twist—a subtle infusion of Indian spices that transforms this beloved dish into something extraordinary. I file it under comfort food recipes I love.