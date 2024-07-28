🌟 Welcome to The Flavor Files! 🌟

🥖 Bonjour from Paris! 🥐

I made it! Let’s get one thing straight: I’m sorry to disappoint some of you. I won’t be participating in the Olympics, but I plan to attend some festivities. I lean more towards participating in sports than watching them on TV or in person. One of these festivities, as promised, would involve my bread-and-butter immersive experience, and I’m happy to report that it’s begun. We made a few stops at the pastry shops in the city. There’s plenty to choose from, so many choices, and so little time.

Pastries from Copain/Paris and Louis Vuitton's Vivenne in Tennis Gear

Before jetting off, I had a delightful visit to Proof Bakery in Atwater Village, LA, with my friend and cookbook author, Rie McClenny. We indulged in their sandwiches and pastries, and let me tell you, their peach/nectarine Danish is a dream! With a hint of orange blossom, it’s the perfect balance of floral notes – light yet just right. It is a perfect warm-up for my Parisian adventure!

Proof Bakery is a Gem!

This week’s newsletter is a love letter to French cuisine. Dive into my favorite French books and cookbooks, discover new mouth-watering recipes, and bring the magic of France straight to your kitchen. Get ready to whip up some delectable dishes and enjoy.

Join me on this culinary journey, and let's explore French flavors and food together. Subscribe now for a weekly dose of delicious recipes, expert cooking tips, and all the French vibes you can handle!

Bon appétit!

Nik

As I spend a few weeks in this beautiful country, I thought it would be the perfect time to share some simple yet delicious French staples with you. This week, we’re diving into the art of making a stunning Peach Tarte Tatin, complete with a clever hack I’ve perfected!

Tarte Tatin is a masterpiece in its simplicity, highlighting the beauty of fresh fruit. But there's a catch: fruits are naturally juicy, and more so when they’re ripe, they release a lot of liquid during cooking, which can make the tart soupy. Many cooks try to fix this by adding flour or cornstarch, which often results in a lumpy mess.

So, what’s the solution? Embrace the juiciness! Let the fruit release its natural juices during cooking. Once your tarte tatin is baked, collect the liquid and thicken it separately to create a luscious glaze. This trick not only prevents a soggy tart but also keeps the fruit beautifully glossy and prevents it from drying out. Plus, any extra glaze makes a delightful sauce on the side for those who love a little extra sweetness!

Get ready for something savory! I've whipped up a French-style Potato Anchovy Salad loaded with fresh herbs. And for my vegan friends, I’ve got you covered with an equally delicious alternative. It might not be anchovy dressing, but trust me, it’s a flavor bomb!