We’re amid the Pineapple Express - the atmospheric river; Paddington is doing his best not to be out in the rain. Just like any normal LA local, I’ve learned to cancel and accept cancellations for in-person meetings this week. We don’t do well in the rain, and the traffic gets more problematic, if that is even possible. But when it stops raining, I have plans! I think the sub shop of my dreams has come to LA, and I’ve marked Super Rad Sub Shop on my list of places to eat. I found a new Iranian-Middle Eastern-style ice cream spot in Old Town Pasadena after dinner one night; you must visit Kinrose if you can. I’ve got tons of new recipes coming out on my site, like this Italian Sausage and Gochujang Pasta with artichokes and spinach this month, and please keep an eye out for my Valentine’s Day email that goes out this Sunday.

Have a fab Feb,

Nik

Give a gift subscription

I’m a yogurt lover, and I will add it to any dish if I can. The roasted carrots with preserved lemons reflect my weakness. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, this flourless chocolate cake should be on your menu because it’s served with a strawberry champagne sauce. Make a big batch of the nargisi koftas and serve it with rice or flatbread, a comforting winter dish.

There are moments when I feel lazy but still want fancy things. Make these low-effort apple cinnamon wreaths for a quick treat; get your kids to help you; they’ll find it fun. Another low-effort but equally joyful dinner option is the cheesy harissa ramen that remains a top favorite. For a quick curry, opt for my chicken vindaloo and eat it with rice.

I can eat a big bowl of this seafood laksa at any time of the week. Carrot or gajjar ka halwa is my comfort breakfast and dessert, but so is this Indian-Style Eggplant Parmesan in which the eggplant is roasted rather than fried.

Also check out these recipes: I shared my favorite way to prepare leeks at home with Serious Eats; they’re coated with a luscious sauce inspired by Sichuan ingredients. I also recommend trying two potato recipes at The Guardian: Oven-roasted potatoes with sambar masala and my potato onion tart with mint chutney.

This month, I’ve picked three new recipes for you to cook from my books: from The Flavor Equation, the Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad, From Veg-Table, try the Sesame Sweet Potatoes and Gochujang Chicken, and from Season, the Masala Chai Apple Cake.

Some major blog updates this week. I’ve curated all my favorite items that save my life in the kitchen and make my recipes taste more flavorful. I’ve sorted them into Appliances, Tools, and Pantry items based on the questions you’ve asked me; if you see something missing or want to know where to get it, let me know, and I will add it to the list.

The Shop

Leave a comment